Brilee Ford struck out 10 and hit a home run, helping Albany to a 12-0 win over Sumner in District 7-3A softball action.
In District 7-2A, Springfield used a four-run sixth inning to spark a 6-1 win over Northlake Christian, while Pope John Paul II scored an 11-2 win over French Settlement.
In District 5-5A St. Amant defeated Live Oak, 9-1.
Ford had a two-run double and Taylor Williams a run-scoring single in a three-run first inning, and Ford had a two-run home run in the second for a 5-0 lead.
Albany put the game away with seven runs in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run single from Katie Landry.
Camdyn Cooper went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Ford was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and three runs and Williams went 2-for-3 with a run as Albany collected 11 hits. Sydni Griffith scored three runs.
Ford gave up five hits with no walks in five innings.
SPRINGFIELD 6, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 1
Springfield led 2-1 after three innings, and Blayre Wheat had a three-run triple and scored on an error in the fourth for the final margin.
Alayna Edwards went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Springfield, which had eight hits, Halie Williams scored two runs.
Springfield got a run on two errors in the first, and Edwards singled in a run in the second after Williams’ two-out triple.
Maddie Ridgedell gave up six hits, a run, two walks and struck out six in a complete game win.
St. Amant’s Addison Jackson held Live Oak to three hits, and Alix Franklin hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to key the St. Amant win.
Live Oak got its run after Chloe Magee singled and AK Phillips walked to open the game. Magee moved to third on Kayce Bennett’s sacrifice fly and scored on Kameran Kent’s sacrifice fly.
St. Amant scored three in the third and four in the fourth.
Kaylee Chandler, Phillips and Kent combined to give up 11 hits, nine runs and four walks while striking out six.
