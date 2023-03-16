AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Brilee Ford

Brilee Ford pitches against French Settlement.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Albany’s Brilee Ford threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and hit two home runs in a 9-0 win over Pine in District 7-3A softball action Thursday.

Elsewhere, Kaylee Chandler threw a four-hitter and Kayce Bennett hit a home run, helping Live Oak pick up a 10-0 win over East Ascension in District 5-5A action.

