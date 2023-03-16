Albany’s Brilee Ford threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and hit two home runs in a 9-0 win over Pine in District 7-3A softball action Thursday.
Elsewhere, Kaylee Chandler threw a four-hitter and Kayce Bennett hit a home run, helping Live Oak pick up a 10-0 win over East Ascension in District 5-5A action.
In District 7-2A, French Settlement’s Emma Petite and Jillian Cullen combined on a three-inning no-hitter in a 27-0 win over Independence, while Pope John Paul II had 25 hits in a 23-12 win over Springfield.
In other action, Taylor Douglas, Gracie Duffy and Emma Wilson hit home runs, helping Holden to a 10-7 win over Kaplan at Holden.
Also, Emily Edler hurled a three-hitter, helping Doyle to a 4-2 win over Brusly.
ALBANY 9, PINE 0
Ford was 4-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning and a two-run home run in the second to make the score 6-0.
Ford and Emma Rogers singled in runs in the fourth, and Taylor Williams’ sacrifice fly scored Ford for the game’s final run in the sixth.
Camdyn Cooper went 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Rogers was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Jenna Chauvin went 3-for-4 to lead Albany, which had 14 hits.
LIVE OAK 10, EAST ASCENSION 0
Bennett singled in a run in the third, and Kaitlyn Alello had a two-run single as part of a three-run fourth, pushing the lead to 4-0.
Bennett’s home run to left to lead off the fifth made the score 5-0, and Haleigh Cushingberry had a two-run double and Chloe Magee a run-scoring single before Cushingberry scored on an error for a 9-0 lead.
Alello had a two-out single after three straight one-out walks in the sixth to end the game.
Magee was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Bennett went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, Jeanne Janise was 3-for-3 with two runs, Alello went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, and Cushingberry went 2-for-3 with 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run to lead Live Oak, which had 13 hits.
Chandler gave up four hits, two walks and struck out two in six innings to get the win.
HOLDEN 10, KAPLAN 7
Wilson led off the fifth with a home run to snap a 6-6 tie, and Kamrynn Ouber added a two-run double for a 9-6 lead.
Kaplan scratched for a run in the top of the sixth, but Duffy led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run for the final margin.
Holden scored in every inning but the second, rallying from a 1-0 deficit in the first with three in the bottom of the inning.
Douglas had a two-run home run in the second, and Kacey Breithaupt’s sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 6-1 in the fourth.
Kaplan used three hits, including two doubles, two hit batters and an error, to knot the score at 6-6 in the fifth.
Douglas went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, Duffy was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Wilson and Raievah Craddock each had two runs and Ouber had two RBIs.
Douglas gave up 11 hits, seven runs, a walk and struck out five in a complete game win.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 27, INDEPENDENCE 0
The Lady Lions, who had 20 hits, scored 10 in the first and 17 in the second to cruise to the win.
Eleven players had hits with Ava Acosta going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs, Stella Allison 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, Brooke Dupuy 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Brooke Karpinski 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Addison McMorris 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run, Kenna Miles 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, and Cullen 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs.
Allison had a two-run home run in the first inning.
Petite struck out five with no walks in two innings, while Cullen struck out all three batters she faced in an inning of relief.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 23, SPRINGFIELD 12
PJP scored in every inning, including a seven-run third which featured a grand slam, to lead 11-7.
Springfield led 5-4 after Kaylee Wall hit a two-run home run as part of a three-run second.
The Lady Jaguars, who had two home runs, led 15-12 after four innings and outscored the Lady Bulldogs 7-0 over the next three, including a five-run sixth.
Wall went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and a run, Halie Williams went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs to lead Springfield, which had nine hits.
Williams, Maddie Ridgedell and Berkley Mitchel combined to give up 25 hits, 23 runs (16 earned) and seven walks while striking out two in seven innings.
DOYLE 4, BRUSLY 2
Addison Contorno singled in a run, and Kylee Savant’s grounder to third put Doyle up 2-0 in the first inning.
Shelby Taylor singled and scored on Contorno’s single in the fifth for a 3-0 lead before Brusly cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth on a walk and consecutive two-out singles.
Taylor singled to lead off the seventh and moved to third on error before scoring the game’s final run on Bailey Mclin’s sacrifice fly.
Taylor was 3-for-4 with three runs, while Contorno went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs to lead Doyle, which had nine hits.
Edler gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five in a complete game win.
