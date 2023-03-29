French Settlement’s Malloy Miles outdueled Doyle’s Bella Collins as the Lady Lions picked up a 3-2 win over the Lady Tigers in non-district softball action Tuesday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
In District 7-B, Holden’s Taylor Douglas Lauren Landrum combined on a one-hitter, and Douglas hit two home runs in a 16-0 win at Maurepas.
Elsewhere, Albany’s Brilee Ford threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 2-1 win over Parkview Baptist.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3, DOYLE 2
Miles hurled a three-hitter in a complete game, giving up a walk with six strikeouts.
Collins gave up seven hits striking out one with two walks in a complete game.
FSHS built a 3-0 lead as Ava Acosta led off the game with a double and scored on Stella Allison’s grounder to second. A walk.
In the fourth, a fielder’s choice and a two-out error made the score 2-0, and Acosta singled in a run for a 3-0 advantage.
Doyle got its runs in the fifth when Collins got a one-out single. Genie Lovett reached on an error, and Shelby Taylor and Bailey McLin grounded into consecutive fielder’s choices to drive in a run, and Addison Contorno’s sacrifice fly drove in another for the final margin.
Taylor, McLin and Collins had hits for Doyle.
Acosta was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Miles as 2-for-4 to lead FSHS at the plate.
Douglas led off the game with a solo home run and hit a three-run home run later in the first inning, which put Holden ahead 8-0.
The Lady Rockets had four hits in the second, pushing the lead to 11-0 and put the game away with a five-run third.
Douglas went 2-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs, Anna Hutchinson was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Hannah Kennedy went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Kamrynn Ouber went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Raievah Craddock was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Emma Wilson and Maddie McDonald each scored three runs.
Skyler Fontenot had Maurepas’ hit.
Douglas struck out four and walked one in two innings, while Landrum struck out one in an inning of relief.
Brooklyn Reine gave up nine hits, 11 runs, two walks and struck out two in 1.1 innings. Saydie Sterling gave up four hits five runs, two walks and struck out three in 1.2 innings.
ALBANY 2, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 1
Albany got the game’s first run on Camdyn Cooper’s leadoff single, Sydni Girrifth’s sacrifice bunt and a single by Ford for a 1-0 lead.
With two out in the sixth, Madison Clemente was hit by a pitch, Emily McWilliams singled, and Clemente scored on an error for a 2-0 lead.
Parkview scored its run in the seventh on a single and a two-out error.
Ford went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Williams was 2-for-3 to lead Albany.
