French Settlement hit five home runs to spark a 13-3 win over Bunkie on Friday in the Tournament of Grace.
Stella Allison went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, Claire Cullen was 2-for-4 with a pair or home runs and 4 RBIs, Blair Henderson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, and Brooke Karpinski was 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs and an RBI.
Karpinski led off the game with a solo home run. Henderson had a two-run shot to put the Lady Lions up 5-1 in the top of the third, and Cullen had a three-run home run in the fourth for an 8-1 lead.
Allison’s two-run shot in the fifth made the score 10-1, and Cullen led off the sixth with a solo home run to key a three-run inning.
Carmella Tranchina and Katie Harper had two hits for FSHS, which had 19 in the game.
Emma Petite gave up eight hits, three runs and struck out five to get the win.
LIVE OAK 14, H.L. BOURGEOIS 4
The Eagles put together a pair of six-run innings while building a 13-0 lead.
Chloe Magee went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Shaun Leiva was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Kayce Bennett was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run as Live Oak had 17 hits.
Katie Van Der Mark, Haleigh Cushingberry and Kaitlyn Alleo added two hits each.
Haley Howitz and Gracie Bailey combined to give up five hits, four runs and two walks while striking out five in five innings.
LIVE OAK 14, H.L. BOURGEOIS 1
The Eagles scored seven runs in the first inning to spark the win in the second game of a doubleheader.
Magee was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Leiva was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, and Bennett went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.
Howitz gave up four hits, one run, two walks and struck out two in five innings to get the win.
DOYLE 22, TUERLINGS CATHOLIC 5
The Lady Tigers had 16 hits and put together an 11-run second inning to spark a three-inning rout.
Elise Jones went 3-for-3 with three runs and five RBIs, while Kassidy Rivero was 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs.
Jones had a three-run home run in a seven-run first inning, and Rivero had a three-run shot in the second.
Kylee Savant went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, KK Savant was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Madison Diaville was 2-for-3 with three runs and Addison Contorno went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Rylee Lambert had two RBIs and scored two runs, and Kala Lovett had two RBIs.
Chloe Welda gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and struck out two in three innings for the win.
VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 6, ALBANY 0
Vandebilt Catholic got a grand slam in the top of the seventh to ice the game.
Brilee Ford went 3-for-3 for Albany, which had four hits and four errors.
Ford gave up nine hits, six runs, five walks and struck out three in the loss.
CAPTAIN SHREVE 20, MAUREPAS 10
Captain Shreve pulled away with seven runs in the sixth inning and scored seven in the fourth as the teams combined for 25 hits.
Rylie Inzinna went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, hitting a three-run home run in the third that put Maurepas up 4-3.
Kenna Miles, Denae Clark and Maci Scivicque each had two hits for the Lady Wolves.
Clark and Miles combined to give up 13 hits, 20 runs and nine walks with five strikeouts
