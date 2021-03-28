French Settlement scored in every inning but the second to key a 10-0 win over Albany in non-district softball action Saturday at French Settlement.
Stella Allison had a two-run single and Emma Petite a run-scoring single in the bottom of the first inning to put FSHS ahead 3-0.
Carmella Tranchina and Brooke Dupuy had run-scoring grounders in a four-run third, pushing the lead to 7-0, and Petite and Blair Henderson drove in runs in the fourth to push the lead to 9-0.
After Brooke Karpinski’s one-out double in the fifth, Addison McMorris grounded out to second, and Karpinski scored to end the game.
Allison was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Petite was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Karpinski went 2-for-4 with two runs to lead FSHS.
Sydni Griffith had two hits to lead Albany.
Petite gave up six hits, a walk and struck out three in five innings to get the win.
Brilee Ford gave up nine hits, nine runs, two walks and struck out two in four innings, while Emma Rogers gave up one hit and one run in two-thirds of an inning in relief.
HOLDEN 24, MAUREPAS 1
Taylor Douglas and Ava Rousell combined on a one-hitter, and Holden used a pair of 12-run innings to end the game in three innings.
Kacey Breithaupt, Douglas and Gracie Duffy had home runs for Holden, which had 15 hits in the game.
Breithaupt went 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs, Olivia Barnes was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI and Douglas was 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs to lead the Lady Rockets as 10 players got hits.
Douglas struck out two in an inning as the Holden starter, while Rousell gave up a hit, a walk and a run with three strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Maurepas scored its lone run on an error with two out in the third.
Kayden Delatte had Maurepas’ only hit of the game.
HOLDEN 3, ST. MARY’S DOMINICAN 2
St. Mary’s put together a three-run sixth to rally for the win.
Douglas led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run, and Rousell homered to lead off the fourth for Holden’s runs.
Barnes led Holden with two hits.
Douglas gave up five hits, one walk, three runs and struck out three in a complete game loss.
DOYLE 8, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 4
Doyle jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings as Addison Contorno scored on a passed ball in the first, and Shelby Taylor and Contorno had run-scoring singles in the second.
STA got two runs in the second, but Doyle picked up a run in the fourth on KK Savant’s fielder’s choice and pushed the lead to 6-2 in the fifth on Taylor’s run-scoring grounder and a passed ball.
KK Savant had two-run single in the seventh before STA rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Contorno and Taylor each had three hits and Madison Diaville two to lead Doyle.
Chloe Welda gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and struck out three in seven innings to get the win.
LIVE OAK 10, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 4
The Eagles put together a pair of three-run innings to spark the win.
Live Oak led 4-2 and got consecutive singles from Kayce Bennett and Katie Van Der Mark to lead off the fifth inning. Bennett later scored on an error, Renae Clark singled in a run, and Katie Campbell had a sacrifice bunt to push the lead to 7-2.
After Vandebilt Catholic got a solo home run to lead off the fifth, Live Oak scored three in the bottom of the inning, keyed by Van Der Mark’s run-scoring triple and a run-scoring single by Emma Hunt.
Chloe Magee had three hits to lead Live Oak, while Shaun Leiva, Bennett and Van Der Mark each had two.
Haley Howitz gave up nine hits, three runs, a walk and struck out two in 5.1 innings. Kaylee Chandler gave up one hit and one run in 1.2 innings of relief.
