Katie Harper gave up five hits, no walks and struck out five in a complete game win as French Settlement scored in all but two innings in a 9-0 win over West Feliciana on Friday.
Emma Petite had a run-scoring triple in the first, and Brooke Karpinski singled in a run in the second as FSHS led 3-0.
The Lady Lions got another run in the third and put the game away with a five-run sixth, which featured a three-run double from Claire Cullen.
Cullen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Addison McMorris was 2-for-3 with a run as FSHS had 10 hits.
FONTAINEBLEAU 11, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3
Fontainebleau’s Isabella Jones and Alleigh Ladner combined on a four-hitter while striking out 13 on Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 6-0 before Stella Allison hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to cut the lead to 6-2.
Emma Petite and Claire Cullen had two-out singles in the third, and Petite scored on an error to make the score 6-3.
Fontainebleau scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Cullen went 2-for-3 with a run to lead FSHS.
Petite gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and struck out one in two innings. Harper gave up nine hits, five runs, no walks and struck out two in five innings of relief.
PONCHATOULA 6, DOYLE 5
The Lady Wave rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh as Christina Curtis singled with one out, Lanie Polk walked and Sydni Stanga singled in a run to cut the lead to 5-4.
Faith Hebert followed with a two-run double to center to win it.
Doyle led 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth on a Bella Collins single with two out in the second, a sacrifice fly by Addison Contorno in the third, and a run-scoring double by Ava Roussel and RBI single by Collins in the fourth.
Lily Crittenden had a three-run double for the Lady Wave in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 4-3, but Kylee Savant had a run-scoring double in the top of the fifth to put Doyle ahead 5-3.
Collins was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Kassidy Rivero went 2-for-2 with two runs, and Bailey McLIn was 2-for-4 with a run to lead Doyle, which had 10 hits.
Roussel gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and struck out one in 3.2 innings. Collins gave up four hits, three runs, a walk and struck out two in 2.2 innings.
Crittenden gave up 10 hits, five runs, four walks and struck out three in a complete game to get the win.
ST. CHARLES 11, SPRINGFIELD 1
The Lady Comets scored in every inning, with five in the sixth, to get the win while holding Springfield to three hits.
Springfield got its lone run in the fifth as Sydney Kinchen led off with a single, stole second, moved to third on Halie Williams’ grounder to first and scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 6-1.
Kinchen, Williams and Bailey Taylor had hits for Springfield.
Berkley Mitchel gave up two hits and two runs in a third of an inning, while Maddie Ridgedell gave up 12 hits, nine run, no walks and struck out three in 5.1 innings of relief.
SUMNER 17, MAUREPAS 7
Sumner put the game away with an eight-run fourth after the Lady Wolves rallied to cut the lead to 8-6.
Brooklyn Reine singled to lead off the game and later scored on Belle Winkle’s grounder to give Maurepas a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Sumner rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Reine singled in a run in the third to cut the lead to 4-2, but Sumner stretched the lead to 8-2 in the bottom of the inning.
Maurepas got four in the fourth on a single by Londyn Kirby and doubles by Sydney Burkes and Reine, cutting the lead to 8-6 before Sumner broke the game open.
Reine was 3-for-3 with a run and three RBIs and Kirby went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI as Maurepas had nine hits with eight strikeouts.
Saydie Sterling gave up eight hits, 17 runs, three walks and struck out one in 4.1 innings to get the loss.
