DSHS-FSHS Softball seniors

Denham Springs High and French Settlement senior softball players.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

French Settlement jumped out to an early lead and fought off a Denham Springs comeback attempt in a 9-6 win over the Lady Jackets in softball action Wednesday at Denham Springs.

Elsewhere, Holden rallied for a 9-8 road win over Dominican in nine innings.

