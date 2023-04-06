French Settlement jumped out to an early lead and fought off a Denham Springs comeback attempt in a 9-6 win over the Lady Jackets in softball action Wednesday at Denham Springs.
Elsewhere, Holden rallied for a 9-8 road win over Dominican in nine innings.
In other action, Brilee Ford, Emma Rogers and Presley Manchac combined on a two-hitter as Albany shut out Thomas Jefferson 15-0.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 9, DENHAM SPRINGS 6
The Lady Lions got rolling with a three-run first as Ava Acosta led off the game with a single and scored on Malloy Miles’ double.
Brooke Karpinski reached on an error to score another run, and Laney Wilson grounded into a fielder’s choice for a 3-0 lead.
Acosta reached on an error to start the second inning, and consecutive doubles by Miles and Stella Allison made the score 5-0 before Wilson singled in a run.
Denham Springs answered in the bottom of the second as Emma Taucer got a one-out single and scored when Allie Vicknair reached on an error.
Charity Trahan got a two-out single to drive in another run, and a single by Emma Catalano set up Makinley Harris’ three-run home run to center field, cutting the lead to 6-5.
Brooke Dupuy had a two-out single in the top of the third to make the score 7-5, and Karpinski had a two-run single in the fifth for a 9-5 lead.
Taucer had a one-out triple, and Vicknair singled in the game’s final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Miles went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Dupuy was 2-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, Emma Petite was 3-for-4, and Kenna Miles was 2-for-4 with a run as FSHS had 14 hits. Acosta scored two runs, Allison had two runs and two RBIs, and Wilson had two RBIs.
Taucer was 3-for-4 with two runs, while Harris had three RBIs to lead DSHS.
Malloy Miles gave up eight hits, six runs (one earned), a walk, and struck out seven in a complete game win.
Vicknair gave up 10 hits, seven runs, seven runs (four earned), and walked one in 2.2 innings, while Bryleigh Jarreau gave up four hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in 4.1 innings of relief.
HOLDEN 9, DOMINICAN 8, 9 INNINGS
Dominican got a two-run home run to tie the score at 7-7 in the eighth, but the Lady Rockets rallied in the top of the ninth as Maddie McDonald led off with a single, Anna Hutchinson drew a one-out walk, and Kamrynn Ouber singled to load the bases.
Raievah Craddock and Taylor Douglas had consecutive run-scoring singles for a 9-7 lead.
Dominican got a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth.
Dominican tied the score at 5-5 in the fifth, scoring two runs with two out, but Gracie Duffy had a sacrifice fly, and Emma Wilson doubled in a run in the eighth to put the Lady Rockets ahead 7-5, setting up Dominican’s tying home run.
Holden had four hits in a five-run third as Kacey Breithaupt doubled in a run, Wilson doubled in two and Hutchinson singled in one, putting the Lady Rockets ahead 5-1.
Dominican got two in the bottom of the third and two in the fifth to tie the score.
Douglas gave up 14 hits, eight runs, a walk and struck out five in nine innings to get the win.
Duffy was 2-for-5 with an RBI, Wilson went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run, and Craddock was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
ALBANY 15, THOMAS JEFFERSON 0
The Lady Hornets got two runs in the first on three hits and a walk, including consecutive doubles from Taylor Williams and Emma Rogers.
Camdyn Cooper had a two-run double, Sydni Griffith singled in a run, and Ford had a two-run home run to make the score 8-0 before Katie Landry singled in a run.
Two singles, three walks and two errors pushed the lead to 13-0 in the third, and Rogers had a two-run single in the fourth to end the game.
Griffith was 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Williams was 2-for-2 with two runs, Rogers was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Emma McWilliams was 2-for-2 with two runs. Cooper had three runs and two RBIs, and Ford had three runs and three RBIs.
Ford gave up two hits and struck out five in two innings, while Rogers and Manchac each struck out one in an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.