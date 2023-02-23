French Settlement’s Malloy Miles, Emma Petite and Jillian Cullen combined on a no-hitter as the Lady Lions picked up a 16-1 win over Maurepas in three innings Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Raievah Craddock went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Taylor Douglas gave up five hits and struck out six as Holden picked up an 8-2 win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee in Holden in the first softball game under the stadium’s new lights.
Also, Sumner rallied for single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to edge Springfield 11-10.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 16, MAUREPAS 1
Maurepas got its run in the top of the first as Brooklyn Reine led off the game with a walk, stole second, moved to third on an error on scored on Belle Winkle’s grounder to shortstop.
The Lady Lions scored nine runs in the bottom of the first on four walks, an error, four singles and a two-run double by Miles. Stella Allison, Petite, Ramsie McMorris and Brooke Karpinski had singles in the inning.
McMorris grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Karpinski had a fly out to center to push the lead to 11-1 in the second before the Lady Lions got five runs on five hits, including a two-run double by Karpinski, I the bottom of the third.
Petite went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, McMorris was 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, and Karpinski went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run as FSHS had 11 hits.
Miles gave up a run, a walk and struck out four in 1.2 innings, Petite struck out one in an inning, and Cullen retired one batter for FSHS.
Saydie Sterling gave up 11 hits, 16 runs and struck out five in 2.1 innings to get the loss.
HOLDEN 8, CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 2
Holden led 3-1 when Douglas hit a two-run home run in the second inning.
Catholic-PC cut the lead to 5-2 in the fifth on a run-scoring triple, but the Lady Rockets got three runs in the sixth on four hits and two walks, with Anna Hutchinson and Craddock hitting consecutive doubles with one out and Gracie Duffy and Lauren Landrum getting back-to-back singles with two outs.
Landrum went 2-for-3 with a run, and Hutchinson was 2-for-3 as Holden had 10 hits.
SUMNER 11, SPRINGFIELD 10
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 9-4 but rallied for six runs in the fourth as Berkley Mitchel and Brooke Foster led off with singles, followed by three errors, a walk and a dropped third strike.
Sumner got a run on a double and single in the fifth to tie the game at 10 and took the lead on an error, a walk and a groundout in the sixth.
The Cowgirls led 3-2 after the first inning and 9-2 before Springfield got two runs in the bottom of the third as Shelby Chatellier and Halie Williams doubled and Bailey Taylor reached on an error to score a run.
Sydney Kinchen and Williams each scored three runs.
Mitchel gave up seven hits, nine runs, two walks and struck out two in 2.2 innings, while Williams gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and struck out two n 4.1 innings of relief.
