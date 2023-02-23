Holden vs Catholic of Pointe Coupee softball 02-22-23

The Holden High softball team takes on Catholic of Pointe Coupee in Holden on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

 David Gray | The News

French Settlement’s Malloy Miles, Emma Petite and Jillian Cullen combined on a no-hitter as the Lady Lions picked up a 16-1 win over Maurepas in three innings Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Raievah Craddock went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Taylor Douglas gave up five hits and struck out six as Holden picked up an 8-2 win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee in Holden in the first softball game under the stadium’s new lights.

