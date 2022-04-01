French Settlement’s Emma Petite hurled a three-hitter with six strikeouts, sparking the Lady Lions to a 5-1 win over Springfield in District 10-2A action at Bulldog Park.
Springfield got its lone run in the first inning after Alayna Edwards reached on a two-out walk, moved to second on a passed ball, and scored on an error at shortstop.
The score remained the same until FSHS put together a three-run fourth as Claire Cullen led off with a double, but was thrown out at second when Stella Allison grounded to short. Brooke Dupuy and Addison McMorris drew consecutive one-out walks, and Allison scored when Carmella Tranchina lined out to left to tie the score at 1-1.
Katie Harper singled to score Dupuy, and McMorris scored on the throw for a 3-1 lead.
Dupuy had two-out double to drive in Cullen in the fifth, and Tranchina reached on an error to score Dupuy for the final margin.
Sydney Kinchen, Olivia Wall and Bailey Taylor had hits for Springfield.
Petite walked three in a complete game to get the win, while Cullen was 2-for-3 with a run.
Berkley Mitchel gave up three hits, four runs and five walks with no strikeouts in four innings, while Maddie Ridgedell gave up two hits, a run and a walk with no strikeouts in three innings of relief for Springfield.
DOYLE 10, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 0
Bella Collins gave up two hits, walked three and struck out one in six innings, and the Lady Tigers collected nine hits while putting together a pair of four-run innings.
Kay Kay Savant had a two-run double in the first, and the Lady Tigers added four in the third for a 6-0 lead.
Savant had a two-run double in the sixth, while Kylee Savant double in a run and Kassidy Rivero singled in another.
Kay Kay Savant went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs and Rivero went 2-for-4 with an RBI as Doyle had nine hits. Shelby Taylor and Addison Contorno each scored three runs.
HOLDEN 20, MOUNT HERMON 0
Taylor Douglas threw a one-hitter, and Gracie Duffy hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run as par of an 11-run fourth inning to put the game away.
Holden had 14 hits and took advantage of eight walks by Mount Hermon pitching, building a 9-0 lead after two innings, including an eight-run second.
Duffy was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, while Douglas, who struck out three in the circle, went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Haylee Bordelon scored three runs, while Alyson Fletcher, Kacey Breithaupt, Maddie McDonald, Lauren Landrum, Emma Wilson and Hailey Galyean each scored two runs. Landrum, Wilson and Raiveah Craddock each had two RBIs.
HOLDEN 15, MOUNT HERMON 0
Douglas threw a one-hitter and hit a pair of home runs while going 3-for-3 with five RBIs.
Holden had 16 hits, scoring four in the first inning, including a leadoff home run by Douglas.
Douglas had a two-run home run and Lauren Landrum an inside-the-park two-run home run during a 10-run second inning. Douglas also had a two-run double in the inning.
Douglas struck out seven.
Maddie McDonald was 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Fletcher was 2-for-3 with two runs, Duffy was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Kamrynn Ouber was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Craddock was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
ALBANY 3, THOMAS JEFFERSON 0
Brilee Ford struck out 12 while giving up one hit in a complete game win.
Albany got two runs in the third as Lilly Arabie singled to lead off the inning and scored on a single by Camdyn Cooper. Ford had a one-out double to score Cooper.
Sydni Griffith and Madison Clemente had singles to lead off the third, and Griffith scored on an error.
Cooper was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Arabie was 2-for-3 with a run as Albany had eight hits.
ST. JOSEPH’S 10, MAUREPAS 0
Maurepas had three hits as St. Joseph’s led 9-0 after three innings.
Rylie Inzinna was 1-for-1 with a double, Saydie Sterling was 1-for-2, and Mia Poche went 1-for-2 with a double for Maurepas.
Inzinna gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out two in two innings. Sterling gave up four hits, three runs, and a walk in 2.2 innings of relief.
