Gracie Duffy hit a pair of home runs and Taylor Douglas struck out 11 as Holden picked up a 14-3 win over Elizabeth in the regional round of the Class B softball playoffs Wednesday at Holden.
The No. 2 Lady Rockets host No. 7 Stanley in the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Elizabeth used three hits, an error and a walk to take a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Holden scored nine runs in the bottom of the inning, with Kacey Breithaupt and Taylor Barfield driving in runs on singles before Emma Wilson’s three-run double made the score 6-3.
Taylor Douglas knocked in a run before Duffy’s two-run home run to center field pushed the lead to 9-3.
Barfield had a two-run double to highlight a three-run fourth, and Duffy hit a two-run home run with one out in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
Duffy went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, Douglas was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Breithaupt was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Olivia Barnes went 2-for-3 with a run and Barfield was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to pace Holden, which had 14 hits.
Douglas gave up six hits, three runs and a walk in five innings to get the win.
SAM HOUSTON 11, LIVE OAK 1
Sam Houston’s Lexi Dibbley hurled a four-hitter with six strikeouts to end Live Oak’s season.
Sam Houston scored in every inning, including nine runs over the final three, collecting 12 hits in the game.
Live Oak trailed 7-0 and got its only run in the fifth after Chloe Magee and Shaun Leiva got consecutive singles, and Magee scored when Kayce Bennett reached on an error at shortstop.
Sam Houston’s Madelyn England had a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth. Two walks and two singles led to another run before the game ended on a two-run error.
Magee was 2-for-3 with a run to lead Live Oak, while Leiva and Emma Hunt also had hits.
Kaylee Chandler gave up nine hits and seven runs in 3.2 innings, while Haley Howitz gave up three hits, four runs and two walks in a third of an inning of relief.
DOYLE 4, SOUTH PLAQUEMINES 2
Marley Olivier threw a three-hitter with 17 strikeouts, helping the No. 2 Lady Tigers advance to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Doyle will host Lake Arthur at 3 p.m. Friday.
Madison Diavile had a two-run single in the third, and Chloe Welda knocked in a run in the fourth and scored on an error for a 4-0 lead.
South Plaquemines got its runs in the fourth on two singles and an error.
Diaville went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Welda and Shelby Taylor each had two hits for Doyle.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6, LAKESIDE 1
Emma Petite threw a one-hitter with five strikeouts, and the Lady Lions collected 10 hits to advance to the quarterfinals.
French Settlement travels to face Winnfield at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Lions picked up two runs in the third after Carmella Tranchina led off with a double and scored on Brooke Dupuy’s grounder. Brooke Karpinski and Petite had consecutive singles to drive in another run.
In the fourth, Blair Henderson and Katie Harper singled in runs, and Harper scored on an error to make the score 5-0. Claire Cullen had an RBI double in the seventh before Lakeside scored its lone run of the game in the bottom of the inning.
Dupuy and Petite each had two hits to lead FSHS.
IOWA 10, ALBANY 1
Iowa broke open a close game with a six-run fifth, and Krista Daigle threw a three-hitter with nine strikeouts.
Camdyn Cooper singled and scored on an error to tie the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning, and Iowa scratched for single runs in the second and fourth innings before getting six straight hits to push the lead to 7-1. A two-run single made the score 9-1.
Brilee Ford gave up 10 hits, eight runs a walk and struck out one in 4.1 innings to take the loss. Emma Rogers gave up four hits and two runs in 2.2 innings of relief.
Cooper, Sydni Griffith and Erica O’Neal had hits for Albany.
