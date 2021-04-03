Taylor Douglas hit two home runs and hurled a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Holden defeated Albany 14-1 on Saturday.
The Lady Rockets hit four home runs in the game, including a two-run blast from Ava Rousell in the first inning.
Addy Douglas scored Albany’s lone run on an error in the second inning, but Holden scored six in the bottom of the inning, keyed by Douglas’ two-run home run.
Douglas added a two-run home run in the third as part of a four-run inning for a 12-1 lead, and Gracie Duffy had a two-run home run in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Brilee Ford and Emma Rogers had the only hits for Albany and combined to give up 13 hits, 14 runs and three walks while striking out one in four innings.
Douglas was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, while Duffy was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Madison McDonald was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Olivia Barnes was 2-for-3 with a run and Kacey Breithaupt scored three runs.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 15, MAUREPAS 0
Addison McMorris threw a three-hitter and FSHS collected 15 hits in the win.
Stella Allison had a two-run double in the first, and FSHS had four hits in a four-run second.
The Lady Lions put the game away with five runs in the third, as Carmella Tranchina doubled in a run, Bailey Karpinski singled in two, Emma Petite tripled in another and Claire Cullen’s grounder scored another.
Katie Harper went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Cullen was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, Henderson was 2-for-2 with three runs, Karpinski went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs and Petit was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Kenna Miles went 2-for-2 and Denae Clark was 1-for-2 for Maurepas.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 12, CENTRAL PRIVATE 3
McMorris went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, and Cullen was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI as the Lady Lions had 14 hits in the contest.
McMorris had a run-scoring double in a three-run first and Allison a two-run double in a four-run third as the Lady Lions led 7-0.
After getting two runs in the third, Central Private got one in the fourth, but McMorris had a two-run double in the sixth to help stretch the lead to 12-1 before Central Private scored three in the bottom of the sixth.
Petite struck out two in three innings without giving up a hit or a walk in three innings, while Harper gave up seven hits, four runs and struck out four in four innings of relief.
