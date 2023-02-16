Holden’s Taylor Douglas hurled a one-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk in a 10-0 run-rule win over Mandeville to open the season Wednesday, while Kameran Kent and AK Phillips combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as Live Oak cruised to a 16-0 win over Terrebonne in five innings.
The Lady Rockets put together a four-run first inning, highlighted by Gracie Duffy’s three-run home run.
Holden, which added a run in the fourth, put the game away, scoring five in the fifth with two out on three hits, two errors and an intentional walk.
Emma Wilson went 2-for-3 as Holden had nine hits. Raievah Craddock and Duffy each scored two runs.
LIVE OAK 16, TERREBONNE 0
Live Oak (2-0) had 17 hits in the game and led 12-0 after three innings, scoring four in the first, seven in the second and one in the third.
Chloe Magee went 4-for-4 with four runs, Phillips was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs, Kayce Bennett went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Raelee Clark was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Jeanne Janise went 2-for-3 with a run, and Kaylee Chandler was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run.
Clark had a two-run double and Chandler a two-run single to highlight the big second inning.
Kent, who scored three runs, struck out five and walked one in three innings, while Phillips gave up two hits and struck out three in two innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.