Holden’s Taylor Douglas hurled a one-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk in a 10-0 run-rule win over Mandeville to open the season Wednesday, while Kameran Kent and AK Phillips combined on a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as Live Oak cruised to a 16-0 win over Terrebonne in five innings.

HOLDEN 10, MANDEVILLE 0

