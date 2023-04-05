Gracie Duffy went 3-for-3 with six RBIs and three runs scored, hitting two home runs, including a grand slam to end the game, and Taylor Douglas threw a one-hitter in a 19-1 win over Hannan on Tuesday at Holden.
Elsewhere, Maurepas’ Brooklyn Reine threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 2-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs to key a 21-6 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B action.
Additionally, Ascension Christian scored in five innings to key a 14-7 win over Springfield.
HOLDEN 19, HANNAN 1, 3 INNINGS
Hannan got its run in the top of the first on three walks and a grounder to first, but Holden got five in the bottom of the inning as Emma Wilson and Tobi Efferson each had two-run singles to highlight the scoring.
Duffy had a solo home run and singled in a run in a seven-run second which extended the lead to 12-1.
Kamrynn Ouber and Raievah Craddock singled in runs and Douglas was intentionally walked with the bases loaded for a 15-1 lead before grand slam to left field with one out ended the game.
Wilson went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Maddie McDonald was 1-for-1 with two runs, Efferson went 1-for-1 with three runs and two RBIs, and Anna Hutchinson went 1-for-1 with two runs and an RBI to lead Holden.
Douglas gave up one hit, four walks and struck out two in three innings.
MAUREPAS 21, MOUNT HERMON 6
The Lady Wolves scored 15 runs over the final three innings to put the game away.
Reine had a two-run inside-the-park home run in the fifth, snapping a 6-6 tie and keying a six-run inning.
Maurepas added a run in the sixth, and Reine had a two-run double to start the scoring in an eight-run seventh.
The Lady Wolves had 20 hits as Skyler Fontenot went 3-for-5 with four runs and an RBI, Jordyn Pickerell was 3-for-6 with two runs and three RBIs, Saydie Sterling went 3-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs, Belle Winkle went 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI and Madysin Reine was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Brooklyn Reine gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and struck out seven in seven innings to get the win.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 14, SPRINGFIELD 7
Springfield scored in four innings while collecting eight hits in the game.
Sydney Kinchen went 2-for-4 with two runs, Halie Williams was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI and Alayna Edwards went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Williams gave up seven hits, 10 runs and walked one while striking out five in 2.1 innings, while Maddie Ridgedell gave up six hits, four runs, no walks and struck out five in 3.2 innings of relief.
