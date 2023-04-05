Holden Logo

Gracie Duffy went 3-for-3 with six RBIs and three runs scored, hitting two home runs, including a grand slam to end the game, and Taylor Douglas threw a one-hitter in a 19-1 win over Hannan on Tuesday at Holden.

Elsewhere, Maurepas’ Brooklyn Reine threw a four-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 2-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs to key a 21-6 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B action.

