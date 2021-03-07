Taylor Douglas threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, and Holden scored five runs in the first inning to key a 13-0 win over New Iberia in the Acadiana Tournament.
Holden had 11 hits with Douglas, Alyson Fletcher, Madison McDonald and Kacey Breithaupt each getting two.
HOLDEN 16, IOTA 8
Holden trailed 8-1 but scored 15 runs over the final two innings, including nine in the fifth.
Douglas had three hits, while Fletcher and Olivia Barnes each had two for Holden. McDonald was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs.
HOLDEN 8, MAMOU 3
Holden used a pair of four-run innings to get the win with Douglas and Gracie Duffy each getting three hits and two RBIs.
Anna Hutchinson, Fletcher, Barnes and Breithaupt each had two hits.
Douglas struck out seven as the Holden starter, while Ava Rousell pitched in relief.
BARBE 8, DOYLE 5
Barbe built an 8-2 lead before Doyle scored three runs over the final three innings.
Elise Jones went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Madison Diaville went 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI as the Lady Tigers had seven hits.
Chloe Welda and Marley Olivier pitched for Doyle.
DOYLE 11, DUTCHTOWN 3
Doyle scored eight runs over the final two innings to snap a 3-3 tie as Jones went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Addison Contorno went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a home run, and Kylee Savant also had a home run.
Olivier gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and struck out four in the win.
BARBE 6, LIVE OAK 0
Live Oak had four hits and struck out 15 times against the Lady Bucs.
Shaun Leiva went 3-for-3 to lead Live Oak, while Kaylee Chandler gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and struck out one for the Eagles.
LIVE OAK 12, SULPHUR 2
Live Oak scored in every inning but the second and the teams combined for 25 hits.
Chloe Magee and Leiva each had three hits, while Jenae Adams hit a home run for Live Oak.
Chandler gave up 10 hits, two runs and two walks in the win.
SAM HOUSTON 6, LIVE OAK 4
Sam Houston snapped a 3-3 tie to get the win.
Magee had two hits to lead Live Oak, while Chandler gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and struck out one in six innings.
CENTRAL 13, FSHS 0
Central had 18 hits with three home runs, while Claire Cullen and Jaiden Braud had the only hits for French Settlement.
Emma Petite, Addison McMorris and Carmella Tranchina pitched in the los for FSHS.
FSHS 17, ST. MICHAEL 2
Courtlyn Fontenot and Katie Harper combined on a two-hitter, and the Lady Lions put up 10 hits.
Cullen was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Petite and Brooke Dupuy each had two hits.
SUMNER 14, MAUREPAS 8
Maci Scivicque went 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs for Maurepas as the teams combined for 23 hits. Kenna Miles, Sydnie Burkes, Skyler Fontenot and Kayden Delatte each had two hits for the Lady Wolves.
Denae Clark gave up nine hits and walked nine in five innings to take the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.