Holden’s Taylor Douglas, Lauren Landrum and Hannah Kennedy combined on a no-hitter with eight strikeout and no walks in a 17-0 win over Mount Hermon on Monday.
Also, Live Oak’s Kayce Bennett went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a triple, helping Live Oak to a 9-3 win over St. John.
In other action, Maddie Ridgedell hurled a three-hitter, and Springfield took advantage of 11 walks to key a 15-0 win over Liberty Magnet.
Elsewhere, Addison Contorno went 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs to lead Doyle to a 10-0 win over Mandeville.
Additionally, Albany had two hits and struck out 11 times in a 6-1 loss to Northshore.
HOLDEN 17, MOUNT HERMON 0
Holden, which scored 12 runs in the first and five in the second, had 12 hits from 10 players, with Douglas going 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in the first inning which made the score 9-0.
Laney Galyean went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Kamrynn Ouber went 2-for-2, Kacey Breithaupt was 1-for-1 with two runs, Blaize Foster and Emma Wilson each went 1-for-1 with two runs and an RBI, and Anna Hutchinson and Hailey Galyean each scored two runs.
Douglas struck out four in 1.2 innings, Landrum struck out her lone batter, and Kennedy struck out three in an inning of relief.
Bennett had a two-run home run in the first, added a run in the second, and Raelee Clark and AK Phillips singled in runs in the third for a 5-0 lead.
St. John got within 6-2 on a solo home run to lead off the fourth, and each team got a run in the fifth before Bennett tripled in a run, and a Clark grounder scored another in the sixth.
Phillips went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Bennett had three RBIs and a run, Kaitlyn Alello was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Chloe Magee scored three runs and Molly Latham two.
Phillips gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and struck out two in six innings.
SPRINGFIELD 15, LIBERTY MAGNET 0
Springfield scored nine runs in the first inning and six in the second.
Bailey Taylor went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Alayna Edwards was 1-for-1 with three RBIs, and Sydney Kinchen scored three runs for Springfield, which had four hits.
Ridgedell struck out six in three innings.
Doyle had 15 hits while scoring two runs in the first, third and sixth innings to go with a four-run fourth.
Shelby Taylor was 3-for-4 with three runs, Bailey McLin was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Kylie Savant was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Bella Collins gave up five hits, three walks and struck out two in six innings to get the win.
The Lady Hornets got their lone run in the bottom of the first when Brilee Ford got a two-out double in the bottom of the first and scored when Jenna Chauvin reached on an error.
From there, Northshore scored two in the third, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Camdyn Cooper went 1-for-3, and Brilee Ford was 1-for-2 with a run for Albany’s only hits.
Ford gave up seven hits, six runs, seven walks and struck out three in seven innings to get the loss.
