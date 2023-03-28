Holden Logo

Holden’s Taylor Douglas, Lauren Landrum and Hannah Kennedy combined on a no-hitter with eight strikeout and no walks in a 17-0 win over Mount Hermon on Monday.

Also, Live Oak’s Kayce Bennett went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and a triple, helping Live Oak to a 9-3 win over St. John.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.