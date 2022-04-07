Gracie Duffy’s sacrifice fly with one out in the top of the seventh scored Raievah Craddock, giving Holden an 11-10 road win over Chapelle on Wednesday.
The Lady Rockets trailed 11-9 going into the seventh, but singles by Emma Wilson and Craddock and a walk to Taylor Douglas loaded the bases. Wilson scored when Alyson Fletcher grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Duffy followed with a sacrifice fly to left for the winning run.
Holden led 9-5 after three innings, but Chapelle put together a five-run fifth on two errors and four hits. Chapelle got a three-run home run in the third, cutting the lead to 9-5 and a solo home run in the second, cutting the lead to 7-2.
Duffy and Kamrynn Ouber had consecutive doubles in the second to drive in three runs for a 7-1 lead, while Maddie McDonald singled in two runs in a three-run first.
Duffy went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Craddock was 2-for-3 with three runs, Fletcher and Wilson each had two runs, while Fletcher and McDonald each had two RBIs.
Douglas gave up eight hits, 10 runs, no walks and struck out eight in the win.
LIVE OAK 13, COVINGTON 1
Kameron Kent threw a complete game three-hitter and the Lady Eagles backed her with 14 hits while scoring in every inning.
Live Oak had five hits in a five-run first inning with Raelee Clark, Haleigh Cushingberry and Hailey Hughes driving in runs.
Live Oak added two in the second, and Cushingberry, Hughes, Chloe Magee and Shaun Leiva had singles in the third as the Eagles pushed the lead to 10-0.
Gracie Bailey, Cushingberry and Hughes knocked in runs in the fourth for a 13-0 lead before Covington got its lone run in the fifth.
Leiva was 3-for-3 with two runs, Cushingberry went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Bailey was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Hughes was 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. Magee and Paige Guhn each scored two runs.
Kent gave up three hits, no walks, a run and struck out three.
DOYLE 15, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 0, 3 INNINGS
Ava Roussel and Emily Edler combined on a two-hitter while striking out four, and the Lady Tigers put together a nine-run second inning to spark the win.
Doyle led 1-0 after the first inning and broke the game open in the second on four hit batters, four walks and three singles.
Bailey McLin had a run-scoring double and Kassidy Rivero a two-run double in a five-run third that featured three walks and two hit batters.
Rivero was 2-for-2 with a run and three RBIs, while McLin was 1-for-1 with two runs and an RBI as Doyle had six hits.
Roussel walked one and struck out three without giving up a hit in two innings, while Edler gave up two hits and struck out one in an inning of relief.
