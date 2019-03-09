Holden got big hits early and late to go with a 10-strikeout effort from Olivia Lackie to key a 6-2 win over Sam Houston as part of the St. Amant Tournament on Friday.
Taylor Douglas’ two-run single in the first inning gave the Lady Rockets a lead they never relinquished.
Sam Houston scrapped for a run on a pair of two-out hits in the fourth inning, but the Lady Rockets scrapped back in the sixth on an RBI single from Olivia Barnes and a two-run double from Fogg. Barnes scored on the throw from the outfield on Fogg’s double to make the score 6-1.
Sam Houston got two doubles in the top of the seventh to pick up the game’s final run.
Lackie gave up seven hits, two runs and one walk to get the win.
Fogg was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs, and Douglas went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs to lead Holden at the plate.
ALBANY 14, VIDALIA 4
Heather Degenhardt went 5-for-5 with 3 RBIs while scoring four runs as the Lady Hornets pounded out 18 hits and took advantage of seven walks.
Degenhardt’s two-run home run staked Albany to a 10-0 after four innings.
Annalea Giamalva was 4-for-5 and scored three runs, Rayanne Ridgel went 3-for-3 and scored three runs with two RBIs, Abbie Spring was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Brittney Turner had three RBIs.
Giamalva gave up six hits, four runs and struck out eight in five innings for the win, while Turner struck out four in two innings of no-hit relief.
SPRINGFIELD 5, PINE 3
The Lady Bulldogs picked up single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, snapping a 3-3 tie in the Sumner Tournament.
Crissy Edwards went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run for the Lady Bulldogs, while Tabby Lobell, Kaylie Dorsey and ReNay Edwards each had two hits as Springfield tallied 10 as a team.
Edwards and Dorsey combined on a four-hitter.
DOYLE 14, FALSE RIVER 2, 5 INNINGS
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead after three innings as part of the Parkview Baptist Tournament while collecting 14 hits, six of which went for extra bases.
Elise Jones and Rylee Lambert had triples, while Madison Diaville, Kaitlyn Savant, Sydney Taylor and Chloe Welda had doubles.
Welda and Marley Olivier combined on a four-hitter.
MAUREPAS 10, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 0
The Lady Wolves used a pair of four-run innings to spark the win.
Keegan Marchand went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Maurepas had 10 hits. Sarah Crawford and KK Vicknair each had a pair of hits.
McKenna Lessard gave up six hits and struck out seven in five innings for the win. Vicknair needed just four pitches in throwing a scoreless inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.