Holden’s Taylor Douglas threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and hit a home run in the Lady Rockets’ 18-0 win over Maurepas in District 7-B action on the road Thursday.
Elsewhere, Emma Rogers singled to score Camdyn Cooper with two out in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Albany to a 7-6 win over Lakeshore as Brilee Ford turned in a 17-strikeout effort.
HOLDEN 18, MAUREPAS 0, 3 INNINGS
The Lady Rockets scored eight in the first and 10 in the second, getting seven hits in the first, including a two-run double from Gracie Duffy and a two-run single from Raievah Craddock.
Lauren Landrum and Craddock each had two-run singles and Douglas a two-run home run to make the score 15-0 before Maurepas recorded an out in the second inning.
Holden scored the game’s final runs on an error, a triple by Kacey Breithaupt and a single by Hailey Bordelon.
Douglas went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Alyson Fletcher went 3-for-3 with a run, Duffy was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Breithaupt went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs, Landrum was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Craddock went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs.
Saydie Sterling gave up 16 hits, 18 runs, four walks and struck out one in three innings for Maurepas.
ALBANY 7, LAKESHORE 6
After Lakeshore tied the game at 6-6 on an error in the sixth inning, Cooper had a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, and Rogers followed with a single to left field to win the game.
With two out in the sixth, a walk, a single and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Lakeshore, which scored on an error at first to tie the game.
Jenna Chauvin had a run-scoring double in the first to put Albany ahead 1-0, and Ford a two-run double in a three-run second that put the Lady Hornets up 4-0.
Lakeshore rallied for three in the top of the third, but Sydni Griffith singled in a run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 5-3.
Lakeshore tied the game at 5-5 on a two-run home run in the fifth, but Cooper had a run-scoring single to put Albany ahead 6-5 in the bottom of the inning.
Ford gave up nine hits, six runs, three walks and struck out 17 in a complete game win.
Cooper was 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Rogers went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Taylor Williams went 3-for-4 with two runs, Chauvin was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Erica O’Neal went 2-for-4 with a run as Albany had 16 hits.
