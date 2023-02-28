Tobi Efferson hit a grand slam and Taylor Douglas a solo home run, helping Holden pick up an 11-4 win at Ponchatoula on Monday.
Tobi Efferson hit a grand slam and Taylor Douglas a solo home run, helping Holden pick up an 11-4 win at Ponchatoula on Monday.
Elsewhere, Chalmette got a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Doyle 12-11.
HOLDEN 11, PONCHATOULA 4
Four straight walks to open the game and Lauren Landrum’s run-scoring single put the Lady Rockets up 2-0 in the top of the first before the Lady Wave got a run on Sydni Stanga’s single in the bottom of the inning.
Douglas’ solo shot with two out in the second put Holden ahead 3-1, and Efferson’s grand slam to right field in the third pushed the lead to 7-1.
Kamrynn Ouber had a two-run double in the fifth before Ponchatoula got two runs in the bottom of the inning on two errors and Christina Curtis’ double.
Kacey Breithaupt, who went 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, doubled in a run in the sixth for the Lady Rockets, and Faith Hebert’s single in the bottom of the inning for the Lady Wave made the score 10-4.
Four walks in the top of the seventh led to the game’s final run.
Douglas gave up six hits, four runs, walked one and struck out three in a complete game to get the win.
CHALMETTE 12, DOYLE 11
Chalmette got the winning run after the leadoff batter in the bottom of the seventh was hit by a pitch, moved to third on an error on a fielder’s choice and scored on a single.
Doyle led 8-3 before Chalmette put together a seven-run fifth inning, which included a two-run home run, to take the lead.
Doyle’s Kassidy Rivero hit a three-run home run in the sixth to put Doyle ahead 11-10 before Chalmette scratched for a run to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
Chalmette led 2-1 in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run.
Rivero’s two-run home run put Doyle up 4-2 in the third, and Addison Contorno’s three-run home run in the fourth pushed the lead to 7-3.
Rivero was 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs, Brooklyn Kersey went 3-for-4 with a run, Contorno was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs and Shelby Taylor was 2-for-5 with two runs as Doyle collected 14 hits.
Allie Lebourgeois, Bella Collins, Ava Roussel and Emily Edler combined to give up 11 hits, 12 runs (three earned) and two walks while striking out two in 6.1 innings.
