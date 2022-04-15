Walker hit three home runs, and Lainee Bailey and Ryann Schexnayder combined on a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Walker picked up an 8-0 win over French Settlement at Walker on Wednesday on wrap up the regular season.
Bailey hit a two-run home run in the first inning after Gyvan Hammons led off with a single, giving Walker a 2-0 lead.
In the second, Alayna Daigrepont had a three-run home run set up by a single from Averie Ashford and a double by Hammons, for a 5-0 lead.
Bailey and Schexnayder had singles in the fifth to push the lead to 6-0 before Ashford had a one-out double in the sixth, setting up a two-run home run by Madelyn Bourgoyne for the final margin.
Hammons was 2-for-4 with two runs, Bailey went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Schexnayder went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Ashford was 2-for-3 with two runs as Walker had 10 hits.
Bailey gave up one hit, one walk and struck out seven in three innings, while Schexnayder gave up three hits, no walks and struck out four in four innings of relief.
Katie Harper gave up six hits, five runs, no walks and struck out two in two innings, while Emma Petite gave up four hits, three runs and a walk in four innings of relief.
Stella Allison went 2-for-3 to lead FSHS.
ALBANY 12, LORANGER 0
Brilee Ford hurled a one-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Lady Hornets pounded out 14 hits while scoring in every inning.
Albany had five hits in the first with Emma Rogers, Madison Clemente and Erica O’Neal driving in runs for a 3-0 lead.
Rogers, who went 4-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs, had a two-run double in a three-run second and a run-scoring double in the third to push the lead to 8-0 before Jenna Chauvin’s three-run home run made the score 11-0.
Gracey Harvey drove in the final run in the fourth.
Chauvin went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a run, while Lilly Arabie went 2-for-2 with two runs.
DOYLE 17, MANDEVILLE 4
The Lady Tigers had 14 hits, while the Lady Skippers committed eight errors as Doyle rode a seven-run first inning.
Kay Kay Savant had a two-run double to highlight the big first inning, and Doyle pushed the lead to 10-0 in the second inning.
Mandeville got a run in the bottom of the second inning, but Kassidy Rivero hit a two-run home run in the top of the third for a 12-1 lead.
Addison Contorno had a three-run home run in the fourth, pushing the advantage to 15-1, and Doyle scored two when Bailey McLin reached on an error in the fifth.
Mandeville got a solo home run as part of a three-run fifth inning.
Taylor went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, Contorno was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Kay Kay Savant went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs, Rivero was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs and Allie Savant went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI to lead Doyle.
Ava Roussel gave up no hits, four walks and struck out two in 1.1 innings, while Bella Collins gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and struck out two in 3.2 innings of relief.
SPRINGFIELD 12, ST. MICHAEL 11
Halie Williams singled to score Blayre Wheat with two out in the bottom of the seventh.
St. Michael rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead.
Kadie McCabe led off the bottom of the inning with a walk, and Wheat grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop. One out later, Williams singled to left to win it.
Sydney Kinchen had a two-run triple in the second to snap a 1-1 tie, and Williams followed with a run-scoring double to put the Lady Bulldogs up 4-1.
St. Michael cut the lead to 4-3, but Olivia Wall doubled in a run in the bottom of the third.
From there, St. Michael rallied to grab a 6-5 lead and picked up another run in the fifth for a 7-5 advantage.
Williams had a two-run double as part of a four-run fifth to put Springfield ahead 9-7, and St. Michael cut the lead to 9-8.
Springfield went ahead 11-8 before St. Michael tied it in the top of the seventh.
Williams went 3-for-5 with five RBIs, while Bailey Taylor had three RBIs to pace Springfield.
Berkley Mitchel gave up 10 hits, 10 runs, two walks and struck out four in 6.1 innings to get the win. Maddie Ridgedell picked up the save giving up three hits and a run in two-third of an inning of relief.
MAUREPAS 14, PORT ALLEN 1
Rylie Inzinna and Saydie Sterling combined on a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts while Belle Winkle went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs to lead the Lady Wolves.
Maurepas scored 11 in the first inning on eight hits, four walks and a hit batter. Winkle had a three-run double to make the score 10-0 before Port Allen recorded its first out of the game.
Winkle drove in another run in the bottom of the second to make the score 12-0 after consecutive doubles by Sydney Burkes and Brooklyn Reine to open the inning. Jordyn Pickrell drove in another run, putting the Lady Wolves up 13-0.
Port Allen got its lone hit and run on a solo home run with one out in the top of the third.
Three straight doubles by Winkle, Pickrell and Inzinna to open the bottom of the fourth accounted for the game’s final run.
Reine went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Inzinna was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Sterling went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Burkes was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI to lead Maurepas, which had 15 hits.
Inzinna struck out three in two clean innings, while Sterling gave up a hit, a run and a walk while striking out seven in three innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.