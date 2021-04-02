Alexa Villar, Lainee Bailey and Haleigh Pourciau hit home runs as Walker rallied for a 10-1 win over Live Oak in District 4-5A action Thursday at Randy Bradshaw Park.
After Live Oak took at 1-0 led in the first on Kayce Bennett’s solo home run, Walker put together a six-run second inning as Riche had a run-scoring double, Schexnayder had a two-run single. The Lady Cats added three runs on a passed ball and a two-run error for a 6-1 lead.
Bailey and Pourciau had consecutive home runs to lead off the second to make the score 8-1, and Schexnayder had an RBI double in the fourth for a 9-1 advantage.
Villar had a home run to lead off the sixth for the game’s final run.
Bailey got a complete-game win, giving up five hits, one run and one walk with eight strikeouts.
Haley Howitz gave up three hits, six runs and two walks in 2/3 of an inning to take the loss, while Kaylee Chandler gave up six hits, four runs and struck out four in 5.1 innings of relief.
SPINGFIELD 13, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 10, 8 INNINGS
Springfield got four hits in the top of the eighth, scoring five runs to snap an 8-8 tie.
With one out, Crissy Edwards tripled, Olivia Wall walked, Bailey Taylor singled, ReNay Edwards doubled and Maddie Ridgedell singled, giving Springfield an 11-8 lead. Kadie McCabe had an RBI grounder, and Springfield added another run for a 13-8 lead.
Blair Henderson had a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth for FSHS, which stranded a pair of runners to end the game.
Wall had a two-run home run in the second inning to put Springfield up 5-0, but FSHS got six hits in a six-run second to take the lead.
Each team picked up two in the fourth, and Wall had a two-out home run in the fifth to tie the score at 8-8.
Taylor was 5-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs, Wall was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs, Crissy Edwards went 3-for-5 with three runs and ReNay Edwards had two hits.
Henderson went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run for FSHS, while Emma Petite and Addison McMorris each had three hits and Carmella Tranchina two.
Ridgedell and ReNay Edwards pitched for Springfield, while Petite, McMorris and Katie Harper pitched for FSHS.
ALBANY 14, LORANGER 1
Brilee Ford hit two home runs and had seven RBIs while throwing a three-hitter for the Lady Hornets.
Ford, who went 3-for-4 with three runs, had a three-run home run in the second, making the score 7-0 and hit another three-run shot in the fifth for a 12-0 lead.
Loranger got its lone run on an inside-the-park home run in the sixth.
Ford gave up three hits and struck out eight with no walks while giving up one run in six innings.
Camdyn Cooper was 2-for-4 and scored three runs, Sydni Griffith went 3-for-3 with four runs and Emma Rogers had two hits.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 6, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5
Ascension Christian scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull ahead, and FSHS got three straight two-out singles from Emma Petite, Claire Cullen and Stella Allison to cut the lead to 6-4.
Cullen scored on an error, but the game ended on a pop out to first.
Brooke Karpinski scored on a passed ball in the first inning before Ascension Christian picked up three runs on five hits in the third. Blair Henderson had an RBI single in the sixth for FSHS.
Karpinski, Allison and Henderson each had two hits for FSHS, while Petite gave up 14 hits, six runs and struck out three with no walks in a complete game loss.
DOYLE 18, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 0
Doyle scored 10 runs in the second inning, while Chloe Welda and Bella Collins combined on a two-hitter in the District 10-2A win.
The Lady Tigers got 10 hits in the big inning, and Kassidy Rivero led off the third with a solo home run, pushing the lead to 16-0.
Addison Contorno, Madison Diaville, Rivero and Rylee Lambert each had three hits to lead Doyle, which had 18 hits.
Welda gave up one hit and struck out four in two innings, while Collins gave up one hit, two walks and struck out one in an inning of relief.
