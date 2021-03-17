Brooke Karpinski’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run fourth inning as French Settlement picked up a 7-3 win over Springfield in District 10-2A softball action Tuesday at Springfield.
The Lady Lions snapped a scoreless tie in the fourth as Claire Cullen singled to lead off the inning, Addison McMorris grounded into a fielder’s choice, Carmella Tranchina had a two-out double, and Jaiden Braud walked, setting up Katie Harper’s single, which drove in two runs, setting up Karpinski’s home run.
FSHS padded the lead with a pair of runs in the seventh, including an RBI single from McMorris.
Springfield picked up three runs in the bottom of the inning on Olivia Wall’s two-run double and Bailey Taylor’s triple.
Emma Petite gave up three runs, five hits and struck out three to get the win, while Maddie Ridgedell gave up 12 hits, seven runs, one walk and struck out one in the loss.
Karpinski, Stella Allison and McMorris each had two hits to lead FSHS, while Crissy Edwards was 2-for-2 with a run to lead Springfield.
HOLDEN 13, FALSE RIVER 4
Taylor Douglas struck out 15, while Gracie Duffy had three hits, four RBIs and scored three runs as the Lady Rockets used a six-run fourth inning to snap a 1-1 tie.
Duffy had a two-run double and Kamrynn Ouber doubled in another run during the inning.
False River picked up three runs in the fifth, but Kacey Breithaupt and Ouber singled in runs in the bottom of the inning to make the score 9-4.
Taylor Douglas led off the sixth inning with a solo home run, and Duffy had a two-run blast in a four-run inning.
Douglas, Olivia Barnes and Ouber each had three hits, with Ouber also collecting three RBIs.
Douglas gave up four hits, four runs and a walk.
