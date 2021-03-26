Live Oak used a big first inning to grab the lead then held off Zachary for an 11-10 win in District 4-5A play Thursday at Zachary.
With the game tied 9-9 in the top of the seventh, Chloe Magee walked with one out, before Shaun Leiva, Kayce Bennett and Katie Van Der Mark had consecutive singles, with Bennett and Van Der Mark driving in runs.
Zachary got a pair of one-out singles in the bottom of the inning to drive in a run before Live Oak turned a double play to end the game.
The Eagles got six singles to spark a six-run first inning as Emma Hunt, Jenae Adams and Haleigh Cushingberry drove in runs.
Errors helped Zachary pick up a run in the bottom of the inning and two in the second to cut the lead to 6-3.
Leiva, who was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, had a two-run single in the fourth to push the lead to 8-3 before Zachary put together a five-run fourth inning to tie the game at 8-8.
Bennett, who went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, drove in a run in the fifth inning to put Live Oak ahead, but Zachary got it back in the bottom of the frame to tie the game at 9-9.
Hunt went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run, while Magee was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Haley Howitz gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and struck out four in five innings for Live Oak, while Kaylee Chandler gave up five hits, five runs and one walk in two innings of relief.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 13, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3
The Lady Falcons broke open a close game with four runs in the third and six in the fifth to pick up the District 10-2A win.
STA got two runs in the first, but FSHS cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Falcons got six hits to key a four-run third inning, stretching the lead to 6-1 before FSHS’ Addison McMorris singled in a run in the bottom of the inning. Both teams added a run in the fourth, with Brooke Dupuy’s single driving in a run for FSHS to make the score 7-3.
The Lady Falcons, who had 13 hits, busted the game open with six runs in the fifth inning, keyed by three hits, two walks and an error.
Dupuy, Claire Cullen, McMorris, Stella Allison and Blair Henderson had hits for FSHS. Cullen scored two runs, while Henderson scored one and Katie Harper had an RBI.
Emma Petite, Harper and McMorris pitched for FSHS.
