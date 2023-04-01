Kayce Bennett went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, and Kaylee Chandler hurled a four-hitter helping Live Oak to an 11-0 win over St. Charles in non-district softball action Saturday at Live Oak.
Elsewhere, Hayden Averette and Ryleigh Watts hit consecutive home runs to help Denham Springs to key an 11-5 win over Zachary on Friday.
In other non-district action Friday, Ava Roussel and Bella Collins combined on a four-hitter as Doyle rolled to an 11-3 win over Slidell at Johnny Sartwell Park.
LIVE OAK 11, ST. CHARLES 0
Bennett hit a three-run home run with two out in the bottom of the fifth to end the game, capping a six-run inning.
Live Oak led 2-0 after the first inning, and Chloe Magee singled, stole second and scored on Bennett’s single in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Bennett singled in two runs with two out in the fourth for a 5-0 lead. Chandler singled in a run, and Magee singled in two in the fifth before Bennett’s home run.
Magee went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, and Chandler was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Live Oak, which had 11 hits.
Chandler gave up four hits, a walk and struck out three in five innings to get the win.
DENHAM SPRINGS 11, ZACHARY 5
Denham Springs trailed 3-2, but Eve Fruge’ got a two-out single, and Averette followed with a two-run home run. Watts connected on a solo shot in the next at-bat for a 5-3 lead.
Emma Catalano drove in a run in the top of the fourth, and Zachary got a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the inning, making the score 6-4.
Catalano, Fruge’ and Averette drove in runs in a four-run sixth before each team scored a run in the seventh.
Catalano went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, Averette was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Watts went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, while Makinley Harris and Emma Taucer each scored two runs.
Allie Vicknair gave up nine hits, four runs and no walks with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings, while Bryleigh Jarreau gave up two hits, a run and a walk with five strikeouts in 2.2 innings.
Doyle trailed 3-2 but broke the game open with a seven-run fourth which featured eight hits. Brooklyn Kersey had a leadoff triple and scored on Collins’ grounder to short. Genie Lovett and Shelby Taylor singled before Bailey McLin, Addison Contorno and Kassidy Rivero hit three straight doubles to make the score 7-3.
Kylee Savant and Roussel singled in runs for a 9-3 advantage.
Doyle scratched for two runs in the fifth for the final margin.
Taylor went 2-for-4 with two runs, McLin was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Contorno went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, Rivero was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Lovett was 2-for-2 with two runs as Doyle had 15 hits.
Roussel gave up three hits, three runs and a walk in 3.1 innings, while Collins gave up a hit and struck out one in 3.2 innings of relief to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.