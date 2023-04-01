DSHS-West Feliciana softball Hayden Averette

Denham Springs' Hayden Averette connects on a home run against West Feliciana.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Fruge'

Kayce Bennett went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, and Kaylee Chandler hurled a four-hitter helping Live Oak to an 11-0 win over St. Charles in non-district softball action Saturday at Live Oak.

Elsewhere, Hayden Averette and Ryleigh Watts hit consecutive home runs to help Denham Springs to key an 11-5 win over Zachary on Friday.

