Shaun Leiva had four hits, and Kaylee Chandler pitcher four-hitter as Live Oak used an eight-run fourth inning to key a 14-2 road win over Zachary in District 4-5A softball action on Tuesday.
In District 10-2A, Doyle and French Settlement used big innings to score wins, with the Lady Tigers scoring a 14-3 victory over Springfield, and French Settlement topping St. Thomas Aquinas.
On Wednesday, Maurepas picked up a 10-9 win over Central Private.
LIVE OAK 14, ZACHARY 2
The Eagles led 6-1 after three innings and put the game away with an eight-run fourth.
Live Oak had seven hits in the big inning, including a two-run single from Leiva.
Leiva went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Haleigh Cushingberry was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Chloe Magee, Kayce Bennett and Raelee Clark each had two hits as Live Oak collected 14.
Kaylee Chandler gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and struck out four in five innings for the win.
DOYLE 14, SPRINGFIELD 3
Doyle led 7-3 and scored seven in the fourth to end the game early.
The Lady Tigers trailed 1-0 after ReNay Edwards’ run-scoring double in the first, but Addison Contorno hit a solo home run and Kassidy Rivero a two-run shot to put Doyle up 3-1 in the bottom of the inning.
Doyle pushed the lead to 7-1 in the second, and Springfield’s Alayna Edwards scored a run on a wild pitch in the third.
Bailey Taylor’s home run cut the lead to 7-3 in the top of the fourth.
Doyle scored two runs on an error, and Kylee Savant had a two-run double as part of the seven-run fourth.
Contorno, Kay Kay Savant, Ava Roussel and Shelby Taylor each had two hits for Springfield.
Roussel gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and struck out one in five innings to get the win.
Maddie Ridgedell and Berkley Mitchell combined to give up 12 hits, 14 runs and two walks while striking out two in four innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 16, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 1
The Lady Lions scored nine in the bottom of the first inning on seven walks and four singles after STA got its only run in the top of the first.
Claire Cullen had a three-run double, Stella Allison an RBI triple and Bailey Dupuy a run-scoring double in a six-run second.
Jaiden Braud doubled in the final run in the bottom of the third to end the game early.
Cullen was 2-for-2 with two runs and five RBIs, Allison scored two runs and had three RBIs, and Ducote and Brooke Karpinski each scored three runs as FSHS collected 16 hits.
Jillian Cullen gave up two hits, one run and struck out three in two innings, while Katie Harper gave up a hit and struck out one in an inning of relief.
ALBANY 8, WEST FELICIANA 2
The Lady Hornets used a six-run second to spark the win, keyed by a three-run single from Katie Landry and a two-run double by Brilee Ford.
Madison Hagan was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run, while Camdyn Cooper was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run to lead the Lady Hornets, who had 10 hits. Hagan and Cooper had triples.
Ford gave up four hits and struck out nine in five innings, while Emma Rogers gave up two hits, two runs and struck out two in two innings of relief.
MAUREPAS 10, CENTRAL PRIVATE 9
The Lady Wolves trailed 5-0 after the first inning but put together a five-run second to tie the game behind seven walks, an error and a fielder’s choice.
Each team scored one in the fourth before Maurepas scored two in the top of the fifth and two in the top of the sixth to lead 10-6.
Brooklyn Reine’s fielder’s choice scored two in the fifth, and Brooklyn Jones had an RBI single to spark the sixth.
Central Private got two in the bottom of the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh.
Reine was 2-for-5 with a run and four RBIs, Jordyn Pickrell was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Rylie Inzinna went 2-for-3 as Maurepas had 10 hits.
Inzinna gave up three hits, 10 runs, 16 walks and struck out 12 in seven innings to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.