Kaylee Chandler hurled a three-hitter and Kayce Bennett hit a grand slam to lift Live Oak to a 15-0 win over Central in softball action Tuesday.
Also, East Ascension got a two-out single to score the game-winning run with two out in the bottom of the seventh in a 9-8 win over Albany.
Elsewhere, Doyle scored in every inning in a 13-3 win over Ponchatoula.
Fontainebleau scored a run on a fielder’s choice with one out in the bottom of the seventh to pick up a 3-2 win over French Settlement.
Maddie Ridgedell threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as Springfield scored a 9-1 win over Hammond.
Maurepas outlasted Morgan City 7-6 as Saydie Sterling gave up six hits and the Lady Wolves overcame six errors.
LIVE OAK 15, CENTRAL 0
The Eagles used a nine-run first inning which featured seven hits, four walks and an error, to get rolling.
Bennett and Kameran Kent tripled in a run each for a 2-0 lead, and consecutive singles by Kaitlyn Alello and Chandler pushed the lead to 5-0.
Chloe Magee and Raelee Clark each had two-run doubles for a 9-0 lead.
Magee singled in a run in the second inning.
Chandler singled in a run before Bennett hit a grand slam to close out the scoring in the fourth.
Chandler struck out two and walked one in four innings to get the win.
Magee was 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, Bennett went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a run, Clark had two RBIs, Chandler was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Karley Chaney scored two runs, and Molly Latham scored three runs for Live Oak.
EAST ASCENSION 9, ALBANY 8
A pair of one-out walks and a fielder’s choice put runners at second and third for the Lady Spartans in the bottom of the seventh, setting up Madison Stevens’ single to win the game.
Kate Rills had a two-run home run for EA in the first inning, but a double by Katie Landry and a single by Madison Clemente tied the score at 2-2 in the second.
EA grabbed a 3-2 lead before Brilee Ford’s two-run home run in the third put Albany ahead 4-3.
Corin Waguespack had a two-run home run in a three-run third to give EA a 6-4 lead. Albany picked up a run in the fourth, and Landry’s solo home run in the fifth tied the score at 6-6.
EA scratched for two runs in the fifth, and Taylor Williams doubled in a run and another scored on Emma Rogers’ grounder to second to knot the score at 8-8 in the sixth.
Camdyn Cooper went 2-for-5, Sydni Griffith was 2-for-5 with two runs, Ford went 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, Landry was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Lily Arabie went 2-for-4 to lead Albany, which had 14 hits.
Ford gave up six hits, six runs, no walks and struck out two in three innings, while Rogers gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and struck out one in 3.2 innings of relief.
DOYLE 13, PONCHATOULA 3
Consecutive doubles put the Lady Wave up 1-0 in the first inning, but Doyle scratched for three runs in the bottom of the inning on two singles, three walks and a sacrifice fly from Ava Roussel. Addison Contorno singled in a run in the inning.
Kassidy Rivero had a two-run double in the second inning for a 5-1 lead, and the Lady Wave got four hits in the third to cut the lead to 5-3.
Shelby Taylor singled in a run in the bottom of the inning, making the score 6-3, and Bailey McLin had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run fourth which pushed the lead to 11-3.
Brooklyn Kersey’s two run single in the fifth capped the scoring.
Taylor was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, McLin went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Contorno went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Rivero had two RBIs, and Kersey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
Bella Collins gave up 10 hits, three runs, two walks and struck out two in five innings to get the win.
FONTAINEBLEAU 3, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
A one-out single, double and an intentional walk in the bottom of the seventh led to a grounder to shortstop, and the game-winning run scored on a play at the plate.
Ramsie McMorris had two-out double in the second to give FSHS a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Bulldogs in the bottom of the inning on a double, a walk, a wild pitch and an error.
Stella Allison singled in a run in the third to tie the score at 3-3.
Allison went 1-for-3 with an RBI, while McMorris was 2-for-3 with an RBI for French Settlement’s only hits.
Malloy Miles gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and struck out seven in 6.1 innings to get the loss.
SPRINGFIELD 9, HAMMOND 1
The Lady Bulldogs led 3-1 after three innings and broke the game open with three runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.
Bailey Taylor and Ridgedell had consecutive run-scoring doubles in the fifth to help Springfield take a 6-1 lead, and Halie Williams doubled in a run and Alayna Edwards tripled in a run in the three-run sixth for the final margin.
Taylor singled in a run in the first, and Hammond got its run on a leadoff single and a two-out error in the second.
Springfield got single runs in the second and third innings to grab the lead.
Sydney Kinchen was 2-for-2 with two runs, Edwards scored three runs, and Taylor went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run to lead Springfield.
Ridgedell gave up three hits, a run and a walk in a complete game win.
MAUREPAS 7, MORGAN CITY 6
Morgan City grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but consecutive one-out singles by Skyler Fontenot and Jordyn Pickrell and a two-out, two-run double by Belle Winkle put the Lady Wolves ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the first.
Morgan City tied the game at 3-3 in the second, but Fontenot singled in a run in the bottom of the inning for a 4-3 lead.
After Morgan City tied it again at 4-4, Winkle scored on a steal of home and Fontenot singled in a run to give the Lady Wolves a 6-4 lead.
Sterling gave up six hits, six runs, six walks and struck out three in a complete game to get the win.
Brooklyn Reine was 3-for-4 with a run, Fontenot went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Pickrell was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Winkle went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.
