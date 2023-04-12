LOHS Logo.png

Kaylee Chandler hurled a three-hitter and Kayce Bennett hit a grand slam to lift Live Oak to a 15-0 win over Central in softball action Tuesday.

Also, East Ascension got a two-out single to score the game-winning run with two out in the bottom of the seventh in a 9-8 win over Albany.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.