Emma Brooks’ pinch-hit three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth lifted Live Oak to an 11-9 win over St. Amant on Saturday.
Each team scored four runs in the eighth inning after Live Oak picked up two runs in the seventh to tie the game at 4-4.
St. Amant scored a run in the top of the ninth to lead 9-8.
Kayce Bennett also had a home run for Live Oak, which had 12 hits. Bennett went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, Chloe Magee was 3-for-5 with three runs, and Shaun Leiva was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Kameron Kent and Kaylee Chandler pitched for the Lady Eagles. Kent gave up six hits, five runs and four walks with five strikeouts over 8.2 innings. Chandler gave up two hits, two runs and a walk in a third of an inning of relief.
LIVE OAK 9, HAHNVILLE 8
Haleigh Cushingberry reached on an error with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Kayce Bennett to lift Live Oak.
Live Oak trailed 8-7 going into the eighth and tied the game on Kameron Kent’s single, which scored Chloe Magee.
Hailey Hughes’ grounder scored Cushingberry in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game at 7-7.
Magee went 4-for-5 with two runs, Shaun Leiva was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Kent was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Cushingberry went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run as Live Oak had 14 hits.
Kent gave up 14 hits, seven runs and struck out seven in 5.1 innings, and Kaylee Chandler gave up two hits and struck out one in 2.2 innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 19, COVINGTON 0, 3 INNINGS
Live Oak put together a seven-run first and a 12-run second to end the game early.
Magee, Leiva, Cushingberry, Jenae Adams and Gracie Bailey each had two hits for Live Oak, which had 15 in the game. Bailey and Adams each had three RBIs, while Bennett had a home run and two RBIs.
Chandler and Harley Brian combined on a two-hitter with three strikeouts.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6, ST. JAMES 5
Stella Allison singled to score Bailey Ducote with one out in the top of the ninth inning to give FSHS the lead.
Katie Harper struck out 13 while giving up seven hits, five runs and two walks in nine innings.
The Lady Lions led 4-0 before St. James rallied for three runs in the sixth. FSHS scored one in the top of the seventh, but St. James tied it at 5-5 win two in the bottom of the seventh.
Claire Cullen and Brooke Karpinski each had two hits for FSHS.
ASSUMPTION 6, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 4
Assumption snapped a 3-3 tie with a three-run home run in the top of the eighth to win it.
Carmella Tranchina went 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Addison McMorris had two RBIs to lead FSHS, which had six hits.
Harper and Courtlyn Fontenot pitched for FSHS.
HAHNVILLE 8, DOYLE 5
Hahnville used a seven-run first inning to spark the win.
Addison Contorno went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Bailey McLin and Kaitlin Savant each had two hits for Doyle.
Ava Roussel gave up eight hits, eight runs, five walks and struck out three in five innings to get the loss. Bella Collins gave up two hits, a walk and struck out one in two innings of relief.
DOYLE 23, EAST ASCENSION 3
Doyle had 12 hits as Contorno went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs, including a grand slam in a seven-run third inning.
McLin went 3-for-5 with two runs and four RBIs, while Kassidy Rivero and Collins each had two hits.
Collins gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and struck out one in five innings.
DOYLE 11, COVINGTON 9
Covington rallied for two runs in the seventh after Doyle got 13 hits, including three home runs.
Kylee Savant had a two-run home run, and Ava Roussel a solo home run in a four-run first inning.
Contorno had a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to give Doyle a 10-7 lead.
Kaitlin Savant was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Roussel went 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Kylee Savant was 1-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, McLin was 2-for-3 with a run, and Contorno went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI.
Collins got the win, giving up nine hits, seven runs and a walk with one strikeout in 4.2 innings. Roussel picked up the save, giving up four walks, two runs and a hit with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings.
ST. JOSEPH’S 10, MAUREPAS 0
St. Joseph’s help Maurepas to three hits, and the Lady Wolves had seven errors.
Brooklyn Reine had two hits for Maurepas.
Rylie Inzinna gave up six hits, 10 run, six walks and struck out seven in the loss.
