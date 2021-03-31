Live Oak scored all of its runs in the first two innings and held off Central to pick up a 5-4 win in District 4-5A softball action Tuesday at Live Oak.
Chloe Magee scored on a fielder’s choice, and Kayce Bennett scored on a bases-loaded walk in the first to put the Eagles up 2-0.
Katie Van Der Mark singled, Emma Hunt doubled and Gracie Bailey singled to drive in runs in the second for a 5-0 lead.
Central scratched for two runs in the third, got a solo home run in the fourth and picked up a run in the seventh but stranded a pair of runners to end the game.
Magee went 3-for-4 with two runs, Hunt went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kate Campbell was 2-for-3 to lead Live Oak.
Haley Howitz gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and struck out one in seven innings to get the win.
DOYLE 23, POPE JOHN PAUL II 1
Doyle scored 17 runs in the third inning to end the game after three innings while collecting just eight hits.
The Lady Tigers got five hits in the third inning, including a three-run home run from Elise Jones as PJP walked 10 and hit one in the frame. PJP pitchers combined to walk 13 in the game.
Chloe Welda gave up one hit, one run and struck out four in two innings for Doyle, while Bella Collins walked one without giving up a hit in an inning of relief.
Shelby Taylor was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs, Rylee Lambert went 1-for-1 with three runs and four RBIs, Kassidy Rivero was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, Addison Contorno was 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs and Jones went 1-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs to lead Doyle.
