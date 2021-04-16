Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.