Live Oak built an early lead and held off Hahnville to pick up a 6-5 win Thursday at Live Oak.
The Eagles got three runs in the first on run-scoring singles from Emma Hunt and Gracie Bailey and a sacrifice fly from Kaitlyn Alleo.
Hahnville chipped away for single runs in the second and third innings, and the Eagles got the final out of the third inning at home.
Live Oak added a run in the third as Katie Van Der Mark singled and later scored on an error. Four straight two-out singles from Chloe Magee, Shaun Leiva, Kayce Bennett and Van Der Mark pushed the lead to 6-2 in the fourth.
Hahnville tacked on runs in the sixth and seventh before Live Oak got a double play to end the game.
Leiva went 3-for-4 with two runs, Van Der Mark was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Magee and Bennett each went 2-for-4 with a run to lead Live Oak.
Kaylee Chandler gave up 10 hits, five runs, three walks and struck out two in a complete game win.
ALBANY 15, SUMNER 4
Brilee Ford went 4-for-4 with four runs and four RBIs, including a home run and pitched a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the win.
Albany, which scored in every inning, got a solo home run from Ford in the second inning, making the score 5-0.
Madison Hagan had a two-run single and Camdyn Cooper run-scoring double in the third for an 8-0 lead.
Ford, Erica O’Neal and Gracie Harvey drove in runs as Albany pushed the lead to 12-0 in the fourth. Ford, Addy Douglas and Emma Rogers drove in runs in the fifth after Sumner scored four in the bottom of the fourth.
Cooper was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Sydni Griffith went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Rogers was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Albany.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 8, HAMMOND 6
The Lady Lions rallied for four runs over the final three innings to pick up the win.
Hammond led 6-4 before FSHS got three runs in the fifth after Claire Cullen walked and Stella Allison singled. Addison McMorris’ singled, Blair Henderson’s reached on a fielder’s choice and Carmella Tranchina reached on a error to score runs, giving FSHS a 7-6 lead.
Cullen drove in a run on a grounder in the sixth.
Cullen’s double scored Brooke Karpinski in the first inning, and the Lady Tors scored four in the bottom of the inning on five hits. Karpinski had a two-run single in a three-run second to tie the game at 4-4 and Hammond scored two in the fourth.
Karpinski went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Addison McMorris was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, and Alexia Guidry went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead FSHS.
Emma Petite gave up 11 hits, six runs, a walk and struck out six in four innings, while Katie Harper gave up one walk and struck out one in two innings of relief. McMorris gave up two hits and struck out one in an inning of relief.
HOLDEN 14, RIVERSIDE 3
Holden scored in all but two innings and got home runs from Taylor Douglas and Ava Rousell in the win.
Douglas was 2-for-2 with a run and four RBIs, Rousell went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a run, Kamrynn Ouber was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Haylee Bordelon was 2-for-2 and Anna Hutchinson went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI.
Roussel had a three-run home run in a six-run first inning, and Douglas had a three-run triple in the second for a 9-0 lead. Douglas’ solo home run in the fourth pushed the lead to 12-0.
Douglas gave up three hits and struck out three in three innings as the Holden starter, while Rousell gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and struck out five in four innings of relief.
