Gracie Bailey went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, and Live Oak scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to spark a 16-3 win over Denham Springs in District 4-5A softball action Monday at North Park.
Live Oak led 7-3 going into the top of the seventh and got nine hits to spark the big seventh inning.
Shaun Leiva had a three-run double which pushed the lead to 12-3, while Bailey had a two-run double for the final margin.
Raelee Clark had a run-scoring triple in a two-run first for Live Oak, while Bailey drove in a run with a single in a two-run third as the Eagles built a 4-0 lead.
Live Oak pushed the lead to 6-0 in the fourth, before DSHS scratched for two runs in the bottom of the inning on a single by Eve Fruge and an error.
Emma Brooks drove in a run to make the score 7-1 in the top of the fifth, and Denham Springs’ Sarah Lewis drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Leiva was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs, Clark went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBIs, Kaitlyn Alello was 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, Brooks was 2-for-3 with a run, and Haleigh Cushingberry was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI as Live Oak had 21 hits.
Harris was 3-for-4 with a run to lead DSHS, which had eight hits.
Kaylee Chandler gave up seven hits, three runs and struck out two with no walks in six innings to get the win, while Kameron Kent gave up a hit, a walk and struck out one in an inning of relief.
Allie Vicknair gave up 20 hits, 16 runs and struck out one with no walks in six innings for DSHS, while Raegan Drummond gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
HOLDEN 12, DUTCHTOWN 4
The Lady Rockets built an 8-0 lead after four innings, with Taylor Douglas hitting a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning.
Dutchtown got four hits in a three-run sixth, and Gracie Duffy and Kamryn Ouber each had two-run singles as the Lady Rockets pushed the lead to 12-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
Dutchtown got a solo home run with two out in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Ouber was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Emma Wilson went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Raievah Craddock was 2-for-2 with three runs as Holden had nine hits.
Douglas gave up 10 hits, four runs, two walks and struck out seven in a complete game win.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 10, LORANGER 0
Emma Petite and Katie Harper combined on a three-hitter, and Claire Cullen and Stella Allison hit home runs to spark the win.
Cullen had a solo home run in a two-run first inning, while Allison hit a three-run home run as part of a four-run fourth after Cullen was intentionally walked, putting FSHS ahead 6-0.
The Lady Lions got three runs in the fifth, and Carmella Tranchina had a run-scoring single with one out in the sixth to end the game.
Petite gave up three hits and struck out five with no walks in five innings to get the win. Harper struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
Brooke Karpinski went 3-for-4 with two runs, Petite was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Cullen went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Allison was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, and Addison McMorris was 2-for-3 as FSHS had 14 hits.
ST. CHARLES 3, ALBANY 0
St. Charles surrendered three hits, while Albany’s Brilee Ford gave up five as the Comets snapped a scoreless tie with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
A single, a hit batter, a walk, a grounder and a passed ball led to two runs for St. Charles in the sixth, and the Comets added a run in the seventh on a single, a stolen base and two errors.
Ford went 2-for-3 and Lilly Arabie 1-for-3 for Albany. Ford gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out six in a complete game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.