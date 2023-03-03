Kameran Kent’s two-run single with two out in the top of the 10th put Live Oak ahead for good, and the Eagles added a run on an error to pick up an 11-8 marathon win over St. Thomas More on the road Thursday.
Elsewhere, Brooke Dupuy went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and two runs, pacing French Settlement to a 13-3 win over Ascension Catholic, while Springfield rallied for an 11-5 win over Kenner Discovery.
Maurepas picked up its first win of the season as Saydie Sterling gave up two hits, a walk and struck out four while the Lady Wolves backed her with 15 hits in a 23-2 win over Simsboro on Friday.
LIVE OAK 11, ST. THOMAS MORE 8, 10 INNINGS
Kent’s hit was set up when Kaitlyn Alello led off with a single, Chloe Magee was hit by a pitch with one out and Kayce Bennett walked with two out.
St. Thomas More got a three-run home run with two out in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 8-8 after Live Oak snapped a 5-5 tie with three in the top of the ninth.
St. Thomas More led 3-0, but Live Oak got three in the in the top of the third, highlighted by Jeanne Janise’s two-run double.
St. Thomas More scored two in the third before Live Oak got single runs in the sixth and seventh to tie the game.
AK Phillips went 3-for-5 with two runs, Kent was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Janise went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Magee was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.
Kaylee Chandler gave up 12 hits, eight runs, no walks and struck out four in a complete game win.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 13, ASCENSON CATHOLIC 3
The Lady Lions collected 15 hits and scored in all but one inning, building an 11-0 lead after three.
Dupuy had a two-run triple in a three-run first and a two-run double as FSHS led 9-0 after two innings. Malloy Miles had a two-run single in the inning.
Stella Allison and Dupuy singled to drive in runs in the bottom of the third for an 11-0 lead before ACHS scratched for three runs in the top of the fourth.
FSHS got two runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
Allison went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Ava Acosta, Miles, Emma Petite and Kenna Miles each had two hits.
Malloy Miles gave up four hits, three runs and struck out seven while walking five in five innings.
SPRINGFIELD 11, KENNER DISCOVERY 5
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 3-2 after three innings but rallied for three in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run single from Sydney Kinchen, who went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs.
Kinchen had a run-scoring triple, sparking a four-run sixth, which also featured a run-scoring single from Kadie McCabe for a 9-3 lead.
Springfield led 11-4 when Kenner Discovery got a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh.
Berkley Mitchel gave up five hits, four runs, five walks and struck out one in three innings, while Maddie Ridgedell gave up three hits, a run, no walks and struck out three to get the win in relief.
After Simsboro scored two runs in the top of the first, the Lady Wolves busted the game open with eight runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Brooklyn Reine, making the score 8-2.
A 15-run second put the game away, getting 11 hits along with four hit batters and four walks.
Jordyn Pickrell and Belle Winkle had consecutive two-run doubles to highlight the inning.
Reine was 3-for-3 with four runs and four RBIs, Pickrell went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Winkle went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, while Sterling and Olivia Fleniken each scored three runs and Skyler Fontenot and Mia Poche two each.
