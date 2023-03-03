LOHS Logo.png

Kameran Kent’s two-run single with two out in the top of the 10th put Live Oak ahead for good, and the Eagles added a run on an error to pick up an 11-8 marathon win over St. Thomas More on the road Thursday.

Elsewhere, Brooke Dupuy went 3-for-4 with six RBIs and two runs, pacing French Settlement to a 13-3 win over Ascension Catholic, while Springfield rallied for an 11-5 win over Kenner Discovery.

