Live Oak rallied to take the lead then held off a late charge from Denham Springs High to pick up a 7-4 win in District 4-5A softball action Tuesday at North Park.
Live Oak led 7-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Denham started its rally when Sarah Lewis was hit by a pitch to lead off. Two outs later, Charleigh Parolli doubled, Alexis Richardson walked and McKenzie Redmond was hit by a pitch to score a run.
Eve Fruge’ reached on an error that scored two runs, and Parolli scored on a wild pitch for the final margin.
Hayden Averette reached on another error, leaving runners at the corners when Allie Vicknair grounded out to shortstop to end the game.
The Lady Jackets picked up the game’s first run in the bottom of the third when Emma Taucer led off with a triple and scored on an error.
Live Oak picked up three in the fourth on Emma Hunt’s run-scoring single, Gracie Bailey’s grounder and an error.
Shaun Leiva and Hunt had run-scoring singles in a three-run fifth to put LOHS ahead 6-1.
Kaylee Chandler gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and struck out two in a complete game win. Vicknair gave up nine hits, seven runs, no walks and struck out three in seven innings for the loss.
Leiva was 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Hunt went 2-for-13 with two RBIs and a run to lead Live Oak. Parolli, Richardson, Averette and Taucer had hits for DSHS.
MAUREPAS 14, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 1
Denae Clark threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts while walking five in five innings.
The Lady Wolves scored five in the first and five in the third while taking advantage of 14 walks.
Kenna Miles, Clark, Rylie Inzinna, Paige Vicknair, Belle Winkle and Skyler Fontenot had hits for Maurepas. Winkle scored three runs.
