Live Oak put together a three-run sixth inning to rally for an 8-6 win over Denham Springs High in District 4-5A play at Live Oak on Thursday.
DSHS led 6-5 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when the Eagles got four hits, a hit batter and a walk to spark the rally. The big hit was a two-run double by Kayce Bennett.
Bennett’s single in the first inning scored Chloe Magee, but the Lady Jackets responded with a three-run fourth as Emma Taucer and Makinley Harris had singles to drive in runs during the rally. Another run scored on an error, making the score 3-1.
Live Oak took the lead with a four-run fourth inning as Chloe Magee singled to drive in the first run and the Eagles later capitalized on errors.
Hayden Averette had an RBI-double, and Sydnee Cambre a run-scoring single in a three-run fifth to put DSHS up 6-5.
Alexis Richardson led DSHS with three hits, while Harris and Redmond each had two. Magee, Katie Van Der Mark and Bennett each had three hits for LOHS, while Shaun Leiva had two.
Haley Howitz gave up 11 hits, six runs and struck out one in seven innings for the win.
Allie Vicknair gave up 12 hits, eight runs, two walks and struck out three in six innings for the loss.
DOYLE 11, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
Marley Olivier hurled a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts while walking one as the Lady Tigers put the game away with a six-run third inning, pushing the lead to 8-0.
Olivier went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while KK Savant, Madison Diaville and Kassidy Rivero each had two hits for Doyle. Rivero and Shelby Taylor each had two RBIs.
Brooke Karpinski, Stella Allison, Emma Petite and Claire Cullen had hits for FSHS.
Petite, Courtlyn Fontenot and Katie Harper combined to give up 14 hits, 11 runs, two walks and strike out three for the Lady Lions.
SPRINGFIELD 11, POPE JOHN PAUL II 1
Olivia Wall went 5-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs, while Maddie Ridgedell threw a four-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk as the Lady Bulldogs built a 10-0 lead after three innings.
Crissy Edwards was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, while ReNay Edwards was 2-for-4 with an RBI as the Lady Bulldogs had 15 hits and took advantage of seven walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.