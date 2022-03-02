Kameron Kent hurled a four-hitter, and Live Oak scored in every inning in an 11-1 win over St. Thomas More in five innings Tuesday.
Kent walked four and struck out four while giving up a run to get the win.
Kayce Bennett had a two-run home run in the third inning that put Live Oak ahead 7-0.
Kaitlyn Alello went 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run, Chloe Magee was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Shaun Leiva went 2-for-4 with two runs, and Haleigh Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with a run as Live Oak put up 12 hits.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 11, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 3
The Lady Lions led 4-3 after three innings and put together a pair of three-run innings to put the game away while collecting 12 hits in the game.
Brooke Dupuy went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Carmella Tranchina was 2-for-4. Katie Harper and Brooke Karpinski had doubles, while Claire Cullen added a triple.
Harper struck out six while giving up six hits, three runs and a walk in a complete-game win.
EAST ASCENSION 12, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 10
The Lady Spartans led 12-1 after three innings before FSHS rallied.
Cullen went 2-for-4 with a home run, while Stella Allison was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and five RBIs. Dupuy went 2-for-4 with a run, Tranchina was 2-for-3, and Harper was 3-for-4 with two runs.
Harper, Courtlyn Fontenot and Jillian Cullen pitched for FSHS.
