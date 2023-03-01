Big late innings allowed Springfield and Live Oak to rally for one-run wins Tuesday, while French Settlement rallied to defeat Ascension Christian behind a stellar effort in the circle from Malloy Miles.
Live Oak rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth, pick up an 11-10 win over Central at home, while Springfield scored seven in the top of the sixth to notch a 15-14 road win over Loranger.
French Settlement snapped a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth to notch a 3-1 win at home as Miles hurled a complete game two-hitter with 14 strikeouts.
Live Oak, which trailed 8-1 after two innings and 10-5 after five, used four hits and a walk to key the winning rally.
Kayce Bennett and Kameran Kent had consecutive doubles to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and after Raelee Clark walked Jeanne Janise singled in a run to cut the lead to 10-7.
With one out, Kaitlyn Alello bunted into a fielder’s choice, scoring Clark to make the score 10-8. Janise scored on Chloe Magee’s single, and Alello and Magee scored on an error in left field to give Live Oak the lead.
Kent went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Magee was 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI and Clark went 2-for-2 with two runs as Live Oak collected 12 hits.
Kent, Kaylee Chandler and AK Phillps combined to give up 10 hits, 10 runs and five walks while striking out four in seven innings.
SPRINGFIELD 15, LORANGER 14
The Lady Bulldogs, who trailed 13-8, scored all of their runs in the sixth with two outs, starting with a pair of bases-loaded walks. Halie Williams reached on an error to score another run, and Alayna Adams walked, cutting the lead to 13-12.
Bailey Taylor followed with a two-run single and Brooke Foster singled to put the Lady Bulldogs up 15-13.
Loranger picked up a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Kinchen was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Williams went 2-for-4 with a run, Taylor was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Foster went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, and Shelbi Chatellier was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs as the Lady Bulldogs had 14 hits.
Williams, Berkley Mitchel and Maddie Ridgedell combined to give up 16 hits, 14 runs and four walks while striking out four. Ridgedell got the win in relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3, ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 1
Stella Allison led singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth, and Brooke Dupuy followed with a single to score Allison with the go-ahead run.
Dupuy moved to second on defensive indifference and scored on a pair of passed balls to make the score 3-1.
Ava Acosta walked to lead off the bottom of the first and scored on Malloy Miles’ single to give FSHS a 1-0 lead.
A walk, a sacrifice bunt, a wild pitch and a passed ball helped ASCHS tie the score at 1-1 in the top of the fourth.
Dupuy was 2-for-3 with a run and a RBI to led FSHS, which had six hits.
