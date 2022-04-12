Kameron Kent threw a three-hitter, and Live Oak used an eight-run first inning to key a 16-1 win over Terrebonne on Monday at Live Oak.
In other action, Springfield topped Hammond. 17-7; Hannan defeated Doyle 11-7; Zachary edged French Settlement, 5-4, and East Ascension clipped Albany, 2-0.
LIVE OAK 16, TERREBONNE 1
Live Oak had nine of its 18 hits, including seven in a row at one point, to spark the big first inning. Kaitlyn Alello had a two-run triple during the surge.
Terrebonne got a solo home run to lead off the second, and Jenae Adams had two-run single in the bottom of the inning to make the score 10-1.
Raelee Clark had a two-run home run in a three-run third, and Chloe Magee had an RBI-double, and Clark a two-run double in the fourth to end the game early.
Kent struck out three with no walks in four innings.
Magee was 3-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs, Shaun Leiva was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Clark was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, Gracie Bailey was 2-for-2 with a run, Alello went 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs, Adams was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, and Haleigh Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with two runs.
SPRINGFIELD 17, HAMMOND 7
The Lady Bulldogs led 6-5 and put the game away with nine runs in the fifth, collecting six hits during the surge. Kadie McCabe doubled and scored on an error while driving in three runs to highlight the inning.
Springfield trailed 1-0 but scored six in the top of the second on four hits and an error. Halie Williams had a two-run single to highlight the inning.
Hammond cut the lead to 6-5, but Springfield picked up two runs in the top of the third as Maddie Ridgedell doubled in a run and scored on Sydney Kinchen’s grounder.
Kinchen went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Ridgedell was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, and McCabe went 3-for-4 wit three runs and two RBIs to lead Springfield.
Ridgedell gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and struck out one in two innings, while Berkley Mitchel gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out four in three innings of relief to get the win.
EAST ASCENSION 2, ALBANY 0
Each team had four hits, with Albany’s Brilee Ford striking out 11 in a complete game loss.
EA’s Alisha Brown gave up four hits and one walk with noe strikeouts in the win.
Jenna Chauvin went 2-for-3 to lead Albany.
EA got a run in the first on a pair of singles and another in the fourth on a single a sacrifice bunt and two passed balls.
ZACHARY 5, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 4
Zachary snapped a 3-3 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on two errors and a single.
FSHS, which had five errors, got a run in the top of the seventh after Katie Harper reached on a one-out error, and Carmella Tranchina and Emma Petite had consecutive singles.
Zachary scored a run in the second, but Stella Allison’s grounder drove in a run to tie the game in the fourth. A double and two errors helped Zachary take a 3-1 lead, but Brooke Karpinski’s two-run single tied the game at 3-3 in the top of the fifth.
Harper struck out five and gave up six hits with no walks in six innings.
Tranchina was 2-for-3 to lead FSHS.
HANNAN 11, DOYLE 7
Hannan, which had 14 hits, scored in all but two innings, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to get the win.
Kay Kay Savant doubled in a run in the first, and Kassidy Rivero led off the second with a solo home run to put Doyle up 2-0.
Hannan picked up three in the third, but Rivero hit another solo home run in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 3-3.
Hannan got a run in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and led 8-3 at the end of the fifth inning. The Hawks added three more runs in the sixth.
Shelby Taylor had a triple to drive in a run, Addison Contorno singled in a run. Savant doubled, and Kylie Savant singled to make the score 11-6 before Ava Roussel lined out to drive in the game’s final run.
Taylor was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Kay Kay Savant went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Rivero was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Roussel gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and struck out two in 2.1 innings, while Bella Collins gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and struck out one in 3.2 innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.