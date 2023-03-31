Maurepas scored 11 runs over the final two innings to pick up a 13-3 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B softball action Thursday at Maurepas.
Elsewhere, Lily Arabie’s single scored the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting Albany to an 8-7 win over Academy of Our Lady on Wednesday.
Pine Prairie scored in the first four innings to key a 13-5 win over Springfield on Thursday.
MAUREPAS 13, MOUNT HERMON 3
The Lady Wolves trailed 3-2 after three innings but scored four in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run double by Saydie Sterling.
Maurepas put the game away with a seven-run fifth which featured five walks, three errors and four hits.
Sterling went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, Kayden Delatte was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Brooklyn Reine, Skyler Fontenot and Mia Poche each scored two runs.
Sterling struck out six while giving up four hits with two walks in five innings to get the win.
ALBANY 8, ACADEMY OF OUR LADY 7
Albany trailed 7-6 going into the bottom of the seventh when Taylor Williams led off with a double and scored when Emma Rogers reached on a one-out error.
Emma McWilliams singled and Madison Clemente walked to load the bases before Arabie singled on a fly ball to shortstop to win the game.
Albany led 2-0 in the first on Brilee Ford’s two-run inside-the-park home run and Sydni Griffith scored on Williams’ sacrifice bunt in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Five hits and an error led to a six-run fourth for Academy of Our Lady before Albany scrapped for two runs in the bottom of the inning and one in the fifth to tie the game at 6-6.
Academy of Our Lady got three singles in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead.
Arabie was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Williams went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Rogers was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Ford gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out six in a complete game win.
PINE PRAIRIE 13, SPRINGFIELD 5
Pine Prairie led 10-2 after three innings before each team scored three in the fourth.
Halie Williams went 2-for-4 with two runs, Bailey Taylor was 3-for-4, and Blayre Wheat went 2-for-3 with a run as Springfield had 10 hits. Sydeney Kinchen and Alayna Edwards each had two RBIs.
Maddie Ridgedell, Williams and Berkley Mitchel combined to give up 12 hits, 13 runs and nine walks while striking out three in six innings.
