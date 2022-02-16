Maurepas put together a 14-run first inning to key an 18-3 win over St. Thomas Aquinas to open the high school softball season Tuesday.
In other games, Chalmette shut out Doyle, 4-0, Mandeville rallied for a 4-2 win over Holden and Walker defeated Haynes Academy 4-2.
MAUREPAS 18, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 3
The Lady Wolves combined eight walks, a hit batter and five hits in their 14-run first inning to put the game away early.
Each team scored a run in the second inning, while STA had two in the third and Maurepas three in the bottom of the inning.
Rylie Inzinna hurled a one-hitter, giving up three runs, six walks and one earned run while striking out four in three innings to get the win.
Saydie Sterling had two hits to pace Maurepas which had eight hits in the game, while Jordyn Pickerell, Kayden Delatte and Raelynn Taylor each had three RBIs.
CHALMETTE 4, DOYLE 0
Chalmette scored two in the first and two in the third to account for all the scoring, getting a two-run home run after a one-out error in the first inning and three straight hits and a passed ball in the third.
Bailey McLin, Kaitlyn Savant and Bella Collins had hits for Doyle, which had nine strikeouts.
Ava Roussel gave up four hits, four runs, a walk and struck out two in 4.1 innings to get the loss.
MANDEVILLE 4, HOLDEN 2
Mandeville snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs on three hits in the third inning to take the lead.
Lauren Landrum's fielder's choice scored Kamrynn Ouber in the top of the fifth inning to cut the lead, but Mandeville scrapped for a run in the bottom of the inning.
Holden had two runners on with no outs in the top of the seventh, but Mandeville got two strikeouts and a groundout to end the game.
Landrum had a run-scoring single in the second inning, and Mandeville got a run in the bottom of the inning on two hits and an error.
Hannah Kennedy and Raievah Craddock each had two hits to lead Holden, which collected eight in the game.
Taylor Douglas gave up eight hits, four runs and struck out four with no walks in six innings to take the loss.
