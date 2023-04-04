AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Malloy Miles

French Settlement pitcher Malloy Miles winds up early in their game against Albany.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Malloy Miles hurled a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as French Settlement rallied for two runs in the top of the eighth inning in a 3-1 road win over Loranger on Monday.

In other action, Holden’s Taylor Douglas hit two home runs and threw a five-hitter in a 6-2 win over John Curtis.

