Malloy Miles hurled a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as French Settlement rallied for two runs in the top of the eighth inning in a 3-1 road win over Loranger on Monday.
In other action, Holden’s Taylor Douglas hit two home runs and threw a five-hitter in a 6-2 win over John Curtis.
Elsewhere, Pearl River picked up a 5-3 win over Springfield.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3, LORANGER 1, 8 INNINGS
Brooke Dupuy led off the top of the eighth with a double, Emma Petite reached on an error and Brooke Karpinski singled in the go-ahead run.
With one out, Addison McMorris lined out to center field to drive in the final run before Miles retired Loranger in order in the bottom of the eighth.
FSHS led 1-0 in the third after Miles reached on an error and scored on Dupuy’s two-out double.
Loranger scratched for a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game.
Miles gave up two hits, a run and a walk in a complete game to get the win.
Dupuy went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, while Karpinski was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead FSHS, which had nine hits.
Holden scored first as Emma Wilson led off the second inning with a double and scored when Maddie McDonald reached on an error.
Kamrynn Ouber had a two-out double to knock in a run and Douglas a three-run home run to make the score 5-0.
Douglas had a solo home run with one out in the fifth for a 6-0 lead before Curtis scratched for two runs in the top of the sixth.
Douglas went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs while giving up five hits, two runs and two walks while striking out five in a complete game win.
PEARL RIVER 5, SPRINGFIELD 3
The Lady Rebels led 5-1 before both teams scored two runs in the seventh inning.
Pearl River led 2-0 after the first inning, and Halie Williams doubled and scored on Alayna Edwards’ single to cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning.
Pearl River got a solo home run with two out in the top of the fifth for a 3-1 lead and added two runs in the seventh on a walk, two doubles and an error.
Sydney Kinchen had a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh.
Williams went 3-for-4 with a run to lead Springfield, which had eight hits.
Maddie Ridgedell gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and struck out six in 5.2 innings, while Williams gave up two hits, two runs and a walk in 1.1 innings of relief.
