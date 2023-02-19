Albany’s Brilee Ford hurled a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to pace a 15-0 win over Maurepas at Albany on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Live Oak’s Kaylee Chandler threw a one-hitter with six strikeout in a 10-0 win over Jena at Live Oak.
In other action, French Settlement’s Malloy Miles and Emma Petite combined on a one-hitter while the Lady Lions collected 17 hits in a 20- win over Port Allen.
Also, Fontainebleau’s Emily Graham struck out 16 while giving up four hits in a 6-1 win over Doyle.
The Lady Hornets put together an 11-run first inning, getting six walks, two errors, a hit batter, three doubles and a single.
Madison Clemente and Taylor Williams had two-run doubles and Sydni Griffith had a run-scoring double in the inning.
Ford had a two-run single and Jenna Chauvin a run-scoring triple in a four-run second inning.
Saydie Sterling had Maurepas’ lone hit and gave up eight hits, 15 runs and had six walks with one strikeout in two innings.
Kayce Bennett singled in a run in the first inning, and the Eagles led 3-0 before breaking the game open with a six-run fourth, taking advantage of five walks and an error with singles from Chandler, Chloe Magee and Kameran Kent.
Kent scored the game’s final run in the fifth inning on a base-loaded walk with one out after Haleigh Cushingberry and Magee singled and AK Phillips walked to load the bases.
Live Oak had eight hits, led by Magee, who went 4-for-4 and scored four runs.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 20, PORT ALLEN 0
French Settlement put together a 12-run first inning, getting nine hits.
Kenna Miles had a two-run single and a two-run triple, and Malloy Miles a two-run double to highlight the inning.
Malloy Miles and J Cullen had two-run singles to highlight a seven-run second inning, pushing the lead to 19-0.
Malloy Miles went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs, and Kenna Miles went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs to pace FSHS. Ava Acosta was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, while Petite, K Daigle, J Cullen and M Andrews each had two hits.
Malloy Miles gave up a hit, a walk and struck out five in two innings to get the win, while Petite struck out seven with no hits in an inning of relief.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up three runs in the second inning on a single, three errors and two walks, and Caroline Butcher had a two-run home run in the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead.
Fontainebleau picked up a run in the top of the sixth before Bella Collins singled in a run in the bottom of the inning.
Shelby Taylor, Addison Contorno and Brooklyn Kersey had hits for Doyle.
Collins gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and struck out six in six innings, while Ava Roussel gave up a hit and struck out two in an inning of relief.
