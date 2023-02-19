Albany vs Springfield softball 03-03-22

Albany's Brilee Ford

 David Gray | The News

Albany’s Brilee Ford hurled a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to pace a 15-0 win over Maurepas at Albany on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Live Oak’s Kaylee Chandler threw a one-hitter with six strikeout in a 10-0 win over Jena at Live Oak.

