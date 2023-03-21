Holden’s Taylor Douglas and Lauren Landrum combined on a one-hitter in a 19-1 win over Mount Hermon, while Albany’s Emma Rogers threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Hammond on Monday.
Holden’s Taylor Douglas and Lauren Landrum combined on a one-hitter in a 19-1 win over Mount Hermon, while Albany’s Emma Rogers threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts in a 10-0 victory over Hammond on Monday.
HOLDEN 19, MOUNT HERMON 1
The Lady Rockets broke the game open with a 13-run first inning which featured a three-run triple from Maddie McDonald and a three-run double from Douglas. Emma Wilson and Anna Hutchinson had two-run singles in the inning.
Laney Galyean went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, McDonald was 1-for-1 with three RBIs and two runs, Landrum went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, Hutchinson was 2-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, Kamrynn Ouber went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, and Wilson was 1-for-1 with two RBIs and two runs as Holden had 14 hits.
Douglas struck out three in a clean inning as the Holden starter, while Landrum gave up a hit, a run, a walk and struck out three in two innings of relief.
ALBANY 10, HAMMOND 0
The Lady Hornets led 4-0 and put the game away with a six-run fourth as Camdyn Cooper singled in a run, Sydni Griffith singled in two, Brilee Ford doubled in one, Rogers drove in a run on a grounder, and Jenna Chauvin had a solo home run.
Cooper went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Ford was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Chauvin went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. Griffith had four RBIs, and Katie Landry and Emma McWilliams each scored two runs.
Rogers walked two in five innings to get the win.
