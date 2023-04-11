DSHS-Walker Softball Allie Vicknair

Denham Springs pitcher Allie Vicknair winds up against Walker.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Fruge'

Maurepas’ Saydie Sterling and Brooklyn Reine combined on a no-hitter to help key an 18-3 win over Liberty Magnet on Monday.

Allie Vicknair threw a one-hitter, and Vicknair and Hayden Everette each hit a three-run home run to spark Denham Springs to a 17-0 road win over H.L. Bourgeois.

