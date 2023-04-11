Maurepas’ Saydie Sterling and Brooklyn Reine combined on a no-hitter to help key an 18-3 win over Liberty Magnet on Monday.
Allie Vicknair threw a one-hitter, and Vicknair and Hayden Everette each hit a three-run home run to spark Denham Springs to a 17-0 road win over H.L. Bourgeois.
Elsewhere, Brilee Ford and Emma Rogers combined on a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Albany scored a 7-0 win over Franklinton.
In other action, Doyle put together a four-run fifth inning to pull away for an 8-5 win over Northshore at Johnny Sartwell Park.
French Settlement scored four runs over the final two innings to pick up a 10-6 win over Zachary.
Holden rode a seven-run first inning to spark a 17-5 win over Dutchtown.
MAUREPAS 18, LIBERTY MAGNET 3
Maurepas scored 16 runs in the first inning and two in the second before Liberty scored its runs in the third.
Sterling walked two and struck out two in an inning, while Reine walked seven and struck out five while giving up three runs in two innings.
Reine had a two-run triple and a three-run triple to highlight Maurepas’ big first inning, which had seven hits, seven walks and three hit batters.
Mia Poche doubled in a run in the second before Liberty took advantage of five walks and a hit batter to score three runs in the top of the third.
Reine went 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs, Skyler Fontenot scored three runs, Kayden Delatte had two runs and two RBIs, Sterling scored three runs, Olivia Fleniken and Madysin Reine each scored two runs, Belle Winkle had two RBIs, and Kambree Delatte had two runs and three RBIs
DENHAM SPRINGS 17, H.L. BOURGEOIS 0
Vicknair’s three-run blast capped an eight-run fifth inning in which Kendall Young and Maddie Darbonne singled in runs.
Averette had a three-run home run with two out in the fourth, making the score 9-0.
Darbonne singled in a run in the first for a 1-0 lead, and Makinley Harris and Vicknair singled in runs, while Averette doubled in two in the third as DSHS went ahead 6-0.
Vicknair struck out four with no walks in five innings to get the win.
Harris was 2-for-3 with four runs and an RBI, Darbonne went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Averette was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs, Emma Taucer went 2-for-4 with a run, and Vicknair went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run as DSHS had 14 hits. Eve Fruge’ scored three runs.
ALBANY 7, FRANKLINTON 0
Ford struck out seven with no hits and no walks in four innings, while Rogers gave up one hit, no walks and struck out six in three innings of relief.
The Lady Hornets led 2-0 in the first and picked up two runs in the third as Camdyn Cooper doubled, Sydni Griffith singled, and Cooper scored on Ford’s sacrifice fly. Griffith later scored when Rogers reached on an error for a 4-0 lead.
Albany put the game away with a three-run third as Rogers singled and scored on an error and Cooper and Griffith singled in runs.
Cooper went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Griffith was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run as Albany had seven hits.
DOYLE 8, NORTHSHORE 5
Doyle trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the fifth when Genie Lovett led off with a walk and Shelby Taylor and Bailey McLin got consecutive singles to knot the score at 4-4.
Addison Contorno bunted into a fielder’s choice, and Taylor scored on an error for a 5-4 lead. Brooklyn Kersey had a two-out, two-run single to make the score 7-4.
Each team scored a run in the sixth, with Doyle’s coming on a single from Contorno.
Kylee Savant had a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth, putting Doyle ahead 3-0, but Northshore got used an error and four straight hits to lead off the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead.
Taylor went 2-for-3 with three runs, Savant was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Kersey had two RBIs to lead Doyle.
Bella Collins gave up nine hits, five runs, six walks and struck out three in a complete game to get the win.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 10, ZACHARY 6
Zachary tied the score at 6-6 with a run in the top of the fifth inning, but FSHS pulled ahead for good after Brooke Karpinski and Laney Wilson got consecutive one-out singles and Addison McMorris reached on an error for a 7-6 lead.
Malloy Miles doubled, and Stella Allison and Brooke Dupuy singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth making the score 8-6, and Karpinski had a two-run single to cap the scoring.
Dupuy had a two-run double in the first before Zachary scored four runs in the second to take the lead.
FSHS went ahead 5-4 in the third before Zachary tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth.
Miles had a solo home run with one out in the fourth to put the Lady Lions up 6-5.
Ava Acosta went 2-for-4 with a run, Miles was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Dupuy went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs and Karpinski was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs as FSHS collected 14 hits.
Miles gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and struck out three in four innings, while Emma Petite gave up two hits, a run and struck out one in three innings of relief.
HOLDEN 17, DUTCHTOWN 5
Holden’s big first inning was fueled by six walks and singles by Kamrynn Ouber, Raievah Craddock and Taylor Douglas.
The Lady Rockets jumped ahead 12-1 in the third on six straight singles from Douglas, Kacey Breithaupt, Gracie Duffy, Emma Wilson, Maddie McDonald and Hannah Kennedy to start the inning.
Dutchtown got within 12-5, but the Lady Rockets got two runs in the top of the sixth and put the game away with three in the seventh.
Douglas went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Wilson was 4-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Kennedy was 2-for-3 with a run, Anna Hutchinson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, Ouber was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Craddock went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs. McDonald had two runs and two RBIs and Duffy scored two runs.
Douglas gave up 10 hits, five runs, two walks and struck out eight in a complete game to get the win.
