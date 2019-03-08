Haley Pourciau’s two-run home run in the first inning helped spark Walker to a 5-0 win over Albany on Thursday at Walker High.
Pourciau’s home run pushed the lead to 3-0 after the Lady Cats scored on an error.
Pourciau who had two hits, singled in a run in the third inning after Laynie Jones’ triple, making the score 4-0. Jones also had two hits.
Pouciau gave up five hits and struck out five in 4.1 innings, while Lainee Bailey struck out six without giving up a hit in 2.2 innings of relief.
Brittney Turner gave up two hits and three runs without recording an out in the first inning. She was relieved by Annalea Giamalva, who gave up three hits, two runs and struck out six in six innings.
Heather Degenhardt had two hits to lead Albany.
DOYLE 14, ASCENSION CATHOLIC 3, 5 INNINGS
Madison Diaville went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs to pace the Lady Tigers, who scored in every inning, including a pair of four-run bursts in the first and fourth innings.
Sydney Taylor went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs, and Elise Jones was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs as Doyle had 12 hits. Jones’ two-run home run in the first inning gave the Lady Tigers a 4-0 lead, and her RBI triple in the fifth pushed the lead to 14-2.
Marley Olivier gave up four hits, three runs and struck out two in the winning effort.
ASSUMPTION 7, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6
French Settlement’s Blair Henderson popped up into a double play to end the game after the Lady Lions got within a run with a two-run sixth inning.
FHS rallied from a 3-0 deficit, tying the game on Henderson’s sacrifice fly after Sarah Petite’s leadoff triple in the fourth.
Assumption got three runs in the fifth to pull ahead 6-3 and another in the sixth to make the score 7-4.
Payton Clouatre scored on an error in the sixth, and Petite’s single scored Jackie Crosby, who tripled, for the game’s final run.
Clouatre and Emma Petite each had three hits to lead FSHS, while Crosby gave up 13 hits, six runs and struck out two in the loss.
