Ava Rousell threw a no-hitter and Taylor Douglas hit a grand slam as Holden defeated Maurepas 18-0 in District 8-B softball action Thursday at Maurepas.
Douglas, who finished 1-for-1 with four RBIs and two runs, had the grand slam as part of a 10-run first inning in which Olivia Barnes and Kamrynn Ouber each had two-run singles.
Taylor Barfield and Kacey Breithaupt each had two-run singles in a five-run second inning. Barfield had two-run single in the third, and Gracie Duffy capped the scoring with a run-scoring single.
Holden had two errors in the second, but Rousell got a pair of strikeouts to get out of the inning. She had five strikeouts in the game.
Barfield was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs, Ouber was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, Kacey Breithaupt went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run. Olivia Barnes also had four RBIs for the Lady Rockets, while Duffy and Emma Wilson each scored two runs.
Denae Clark gave up nine hits, 13 runs, four walks and struck out three in 2.1 innings for Maurepas, and Kenna Miles gave up two hits, five runs and walked one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
DOYLE 13, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 2
Madison Diavile, Elise Jones and Kassidy Rivero hit home runs, while Chloe Welda hurled a three-hitter as the Lady Tigers cruised to the District 10-2A win.
Diaville had an inside-the-park, two-run home run to key a three-run first inning before STA picked up a run in the second.
Addison Contorno, KK Savant and Marley Olivier drove in runs in the second, pushing the lead to 6-2. Contorno and Savant knocked in runs in the third, and Rivero had a two-run in the fourth for a 10-1 lead.
STA got its final run in the fifth before Jones had a two-run home run as part of a three-run fifth to end the game early.
Contorno went 3-for-3 with four runs and two RBIs, Savant was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Olivier went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Shelby Taylor was 3-for-3 with three runs to lead Doyle.
Welda gave up three hits, two runs and struck out three with no walks in five innings to get the win.
LIVE OAK 14, TEURLINGS CATHOLIC 3
Shaun Leiva went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs scored and Kaylee Chandler threw a five-hitter to spark the win as the Lady Eagles rallied from a 3-0 deficit.
The Eagles got a run in the first and chipped away with two runs in both the second and third innings to take the lead. Gracie Bailey scored on a passed ball to highlight the second inning, while Kayce Bennett had RBI double to key the third inning.
Leiva, Bennett and Katie Van Der Mark knocked in runs in the fourth, helping push the lead to 9-3. Leiva had a three-run triple and Van Der Mark and two-run double in the fifth.
