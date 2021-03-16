Springfield had 18 hits, including three home runs, and Maddie Ridgedell struck out nine in a complete game as the Lady Bulldogs picked up a 13-8 win over Loranger on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs built a 12-3 lead to key the win as Crissy Edwards hit two home runs and Brooke Foster another.
Ridgedell gave up 14 hits, eight runs and walked one.
Edwards went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs, ReNay Edwards was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Ridgedell was 4-for-4 with two runs, Foster went 2-for-4 with two runs and four RBIs, and Chloe Romano was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
DOYLE 16, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 1
Chloe Welda hurled a three-hitter with seven strikeouts as the Lady Tigers got nine hits in an eight-run first inning after Northlake scored its only run in the top of the frame.
Addison Contorno had a two-run triple in a three-run second, and Kassidy Rivero hit a three-run home run to spark a five-run third.
Contorno went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, while Madison Diaville, Elise Jones, Marley Olivier, Rivero and Kylee Savant each had two hits. Shelby Taylor was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
ST. SCHOLASTICA 15, MAUREPAS 3
St. Scholastica scored seven in the first and seven in the fourth as Maurepas committed eight errors in the game.
Maurepas got all of its runs in the second inning on Mia Poche’s double, Skyler Fontenot’s grounder and Kenna Miles’ fielder’s choice.
Denae Clark, Sydnie Burkes and Belle Winkle each had two hits for the Lady Wolves, while Clark gave up 10 hits, three walks and struck out five in four innings in the loss.
