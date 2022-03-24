Springfield put together a five-run fourth inning, sparking a 9-4 win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A softball action at Bulldog Park on Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs snapped a 4-4 tie as Kadie McCabe singled, Sydney Kinchen walked, and Halie Williams singled to load the bases.
ReNay Edwards singled to left to score McCabe, and Kinchen scored on an error in the outfield for a 6-4 lead.
Williams scored when Olivia Wall bunted into a fielder’s choice. Bailey Taylor singled to score another run, and Blayre Wheat grounded to third for the game’s final run after Maddie Ridgedell walked.
Springfield led 3-0 after two innings and 4-0 on Ridgedell’s double in the third before Northlake got four runs on four hits to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Ridgedell gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and struck out seven in a complete game win.
Wall went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Springfield, which had seven hits.
DOYLE 3, BRUSLY 0
Ava Roussel threw a four-hitter with five strikeouts and a two-run single in the fourth to spark the win.
Each team had four hits as Kay Kay Savant had a one-out single and Kassidy Rivero a walk to set up Roussel’s go-ahead single after both moved up on a passed ball.
Shelby Taylor had a two out walk, stole second and scored on Addison Contorno’s double in the fifth.
Roussel went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Contorno was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Kay Kay Savant was 1-for-3 with a run, Kylee Savant was 1-for-2, and Rivero scored a run.
MANDEVILLE 12, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
The Lady Skippers led 2-1 and broke the game open with 10 runs over the final three innings, including a seven-run sixth that featured six hits, including a three-run home run.
Mandeville, which hit three home runs, had a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fourth for a 3-1 lead, and a two-run home run in the fifth to go ahead 5-1.
The Lady Skippers led 2-0 in the first inning, and FSHS got its lone run in the fourth after Brooke Dupuy and Emma Petite got consecutive one-out singles and Dupuy scored on Addison McMorris’ grounder to second.
Dupuy went 2-for-3 with a run to led FSHS, which had six hits.
Katie Harper gave up seven hits, five runs, a walk and struck out four in four innings. Jillian Cullen gave up six hits and seven runs in an inning of relief.
