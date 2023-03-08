Doyle Springfield Maddie Ridgedell

Springfield's Maddie Ridgedell 

 Debra Ridgedell | The News

Springfield’s Maddie Ridgedell threw a no-hitter, and the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of 12 walks to key a 19-1 win over Independence in three innings to open District 7-2A play Tuesday at Springfield.

Elsewhere, French Settlement scored in every inning, and Emma Petite and Jillian Cullen combined on a three-hitter as the Lady Lions cruised to a 19-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on the road in District 7-2A play.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.