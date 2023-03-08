Springfield’s Maddie Ridgedell threw a no-hitter, and the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of 12 walks to key a 19-1 win over Independence in three innings to open District 7-2A play Tuesday at Springfield.
Elsewhere, French Settlement scored in every inning, and Emma Petite and Jillian Cullen combined on a three-hitter as the Lady Lions cruised to a 19-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on the road in District 7-2A play.
In non-district action, Doyle had 19 hits while taking advantage of seven errors in a 15-7 win over St. John of Plaquemine on the road.
SPRINGFIELD 19, INDEPENDENCE 1
The Lady Bulldogs broke the game open with a 12-run first inning with which featured seven hits, five walks and an error, highlighted by a two-run home run by Alayna Edwards three batters into the game.
An error and a grounder led to Independence’s run in the second, and the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of seven walks in the bottom of the inning to make the score 17-1.
Kaylee Wall was hit by a pitch, and Blayre Wheat singled in the game’s final run.
Ridgedell went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, Bailey Taylor was 2-for-2, Edwards went 1-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, and Halie Williams scored three runs to lead Springfield, which had eight hits.
Ridgedell gave up one run with no walks while striking out seven in three innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 19, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 0
FSHS led 5-0 after two innings and broke the game open with a six-run third, highlighted by a run-scoring triple from Malloy Miles.
The Lady Lions had four hits in a two-run third with Katie Daigle doubling in a run.
French Settlement got six straight hits to start the fifth, pushing the lead to 16-0 and added runs on a fielder’s choice a double by Kenna Miles and a single by Kamryn Wheat.
The Lady Falcons committed seven errors as FSHS collected 20 hits.
Petite went 4-for-5 with two runs, Wheat and Laney Wilson each went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, Cullen was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Addison McMorris scored three runs with two RBIs, and Ramsie McMorris went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Petite gave up two hits, a walk and struck out one in two innings, while Cullen gave up a hit, a walk and struck out three in three innings of relief.
Doyle snapped a 5-5 tie with a run in the top of the fourth and pulled away with five in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The Lady Tigers took the lead on Addison Contorno’s run-scoring single in the fourth before getting a walk, an error and four hits to fuel the fifth inning.
Kylee Savant went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Bella Collins was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Allie Lebourgeois went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Shelby Taylor, Bailey McLin, Contorno and Brooklyn Kersey each had two hits. Taylor scored four runs.
Collins gave up seven hits, seven runs, five walks and struck out four in a complete game win.
