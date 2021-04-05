Springfield’s Maddie Ridgedell threw a no-hitter in a 17-0 win over Maurepas in three innings Saturday at Springfield.
Ridgedell struck out two as the Lady Bulldogs scored 13 runs in the first inning.
Bailey Taylor was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Chloe Romano went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, Olivia Wall was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, ReNay Edwards was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Crissy Edwards scored three runs as the Lady Bulldogs had 11 hits.
Denae Clark and Peyton Lee pitched for Maurepas.
SPRINGFIELD 21, CENTRAL PRIVATE 9
The Lady Bulldogs used a six-run third inning to spark the win.
Ridgedell went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Wall was 2-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs, while Shelbi Chatelier and Crissy Edwards each scored three runs and ReNay Edwards and Romano each had three RBIs.
Ridgedell, ReNay Edwards and Romano pitched for the Lady Bulldogs.
