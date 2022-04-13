Alayna Daigrepont was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, lifting Walker to a 3-2 win over Holden on Tuesday at Walker.
With one out in the fifth and the score tied 2-2, Averie Ashford reached on a bunt single, Lainee Bailey was hit by a pitch, and Caitlin Riche’ singled to load the bases.
After a strikeout, Daigrepont was hit by a pitch to score Ashford.
Gracie Duffy’s two-run home run put Holden up 2-0 in the first inning.
Walker answered on Daigrepont’s two-run blast in the bottom of the first to tie the game.
Bailey gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and struck out five in two innings, while Ryann Schexnayder gave up three hits, two walks and struck out four in 3.2 innings of relief.
Taylor Douglas gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and struck out four in five innings for the loss.
Daigrepont went 1-for-2 with three RBIs to lead Walker, while Duffy was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Maddie McDonald went 2-for-3 for Holden.
IOWA 5, LIVE OAK 2
Iowa’s Kamryn Howard had a grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to take the lead for good.
Live Oak got its lone run in the bottom of the first after Chloe Magee led off with a triple and scored on Shaun Leiva’s sacrifice fly. The Eagles added a run in the fourth when Kameron Kent led off with a triple and scored on Kaitlyn Alello’s sacrifice bunt.
A walk and two singles loaded the bases, setting up Howard’s grand slam, and Iowa added a run in the seventh.
Magee was 3-for-4 with a run to lead Live Oak, which out-hit Iowa, 8-7.
Kaylee Chandler gave up seven hits, five runs and two walks with three strikeouts in 6.2 innings, while Kent threw one pitch in a third of an inning of relief.
