The Walker softball team hit seven home runs in a 14-1 win over Zachary in District 4-5A play Thursday.
Walker picked up three runs in the first inning but broke the game open in the second as Gyvan Hammons, Caitlyn Rich, Lainee Bailey, Haleigh Pourciau and Madelyn Bourgoyne hit home runs.
Bourgoyne had another home run in the third inning, and Rich had another in the fifth.
WALKER 2, ST. AMANT 1
Bailey struck out 15 and hit a solo home run, accounting for the game-winning run.
Rich had a solo home run in the first inning,
Shelby Whittington had a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning for St. Amant’s only run.
LIVE OAK 9, CENTRAL 5
Live Oak led 5-4 going into the top of the seventh and broke the game open with four runs as Raelee Clark and Gracie Bailey knocked in runs.
Chloe Magee and Kayce Bennett each had three hits to lead Live Oak.
Kaylee Chandler gave up 11 hits, five runs and walked two in the win.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 2
French Settlement snapped a 2-2 tie with four runs in the fourth as Stella Allison and K Harper singled to knock in runs, and Brooke Dupuy added a two-run triple.
Northlake got two runs in the third, but the Lady Lions tied it on Emma Petite’s two-run double in the bottom of the inning.
Petite gave up six hits, two runs, a walk and struck out four in the win.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 15, SPRINGFIELD 8
The Lady Falcons used an eight-run first inning to spark the win.
ReNay Edwards and Crissy Edwards had home runs for Springfield, and Olivia Wall had a triple.
Shelbi Chatelier, Bailey Taylor, ReNay Edwards and Wall each had two hits for Springfield.
ReNay Edwards and Maddie Ridgedell pitched for Springfield.
